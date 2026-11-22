Japanese star Teruaki Sato is one of the most sought-after players in MLB, with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies among the teams reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

Teruaki Sato is one of the names generating the most buzz this MLB offseason, with several teams interested in bringing him aboard. Although the New York Yankees have shown strong interest, a recent report from Yahoo Japan suggests that the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies have gained a slight edge after already submitting offers.

“According to sources, it has been revealed that Teruaki Sato has met with seven teams, including the Phillies, Mets, and Yankees,” the report indicated. “[The Phillies & Mets] are believed to have already made offers, and the path to his transfer destination is becoming clearer. Among them, the Phillies have Harper, whom Sato has always admired.”

Although nothing has been decided yet, the Bronx Bombers appear to have fallen slightly behind in the race to land Sato. As the days go by, it remains to be seen where he will ultimately end up in MLB.

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Where would Sato be the best fit?

Coming off a monster 2026 NPB Triple Crown campaign in which he slashed .306/.383/.609 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs (giving him 79 homers over the last two seasons), Teruaki Sato makes the most sense for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Teruaki Sato #7 of Team Japan at bat.

While the Yankees would love his left-handed pull power for Yankee Stadium’s short porch, his 26.7% strikeout rate (164 strikeouts in 614 plate appearances) only compounds a major swing-and-miss issue for a New York lineup that fanned 1,480 times in 2026, and the Mets would likely ask him to transition away from third base to first base.

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By contrast, Philadelphia is actively looking to inject youth and power into its aging roster, giving Sato a clear everyday path either at third base with Alec Bohm hitting free agency or in right field—where he has 262 NPB games of outfield experience—if the club prefers to keep prospect Aidan Miller at the hot corner.

Key takeaways