Phillies manager Don Mattingly speaks direct on future for next season after postseason elimination

In the wake of Philadelphia’s postseason elimination, Phillies manager Don Mattingly addressed speculation surrounding his future on the bench with a firm stance.

Following the Philadelphia Phillies‘ postseason exit—sealed by a 6-2 Game 3 loss to the Atlanta Braves—interim manager Don Mattingly addressed reporters regarding his future in Philadelphia. Mattingly stepped into the role earlier this season after the organization parted ways with Rob Thomson.

“It’s not the time to talk about it… I’m not concerned about myself in this situation,” Mattingly said during his postgame press conference. “I want the Phillies to do what they need to do to set themselves up for success. My staff doesn’t really matter at this time.”

A return to the Phillies’ bench next season remains plausible, despite reports linking Mattingly to the vacant New York Mets managerial job. After taking over a squad mired in an 9-19 slump, he orchestrated a dramatic midseason turnaround to finish the regular season at 88-74.

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With key stars like Trea Turner shouldering accountability for a cold postseason offense, Philadelphia now shifts its focus to an offseason of reflection ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Michael Harris II, Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson all homer and the @Braves move on to the NLDS!



(MLB x @AbbVie) pic.twitter.com/GKwgFMpmJr — MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2026

Phillies’ late-season stumble

Despite their impressive regular-season recovery, the Phillies will look back on a late September stumble that drained their momentum right before the October push.

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A late-season injury to Jesus Luzardo forced Philadelphia into multiple bullpen games across the final three rotation turns in September. Compounding the issue, a tight battle for playoff seeding forced Mattingly to start ace Zack Wheeler on the final day of the regular season against Tampa Bay, burning him for the Wild Card opener and upending the team’s postseason rotation setup.

Between losing Brad Keller midseason and a taxing year for high-leverage lefty Jose Alvarado, the bullpen was stretched thin. Key late-inning options like Jhoan Duran were relied upon earlier in games, leaving few dependable arms to close out high-stakes contests.

Key takeaways

Don Mattingly addressed his future following Philadelphia’s 6-2 Game 3 loss to Atlanta.

addressed his future following Philadelphia’s 6-2 Game 3 loss to Atlanta. He orchestrated a dramatic midseason turnaround to finish the regular season at 88-74 .

. A late-season injury to Jesus Luzardo forced Philadelphia into multiple bullpen games.

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