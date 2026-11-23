Both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are serious contenders to land free agent Teruaki Sato.

As the MLB offseason progresses, many are beginning to wonder where some of the most sought-after players will end up. The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets have both gained ground on the Yankees in the race to land Teruaki Sato, who could make a decision in the coming days.

According to insider Ken Rosenthal on Foul Territory, Sato “could very well sign before Thanksgiving.” The big question now is where the Japanese talent will ultimately land.

The Mets have already made major moves, adding Tarik Skubal and signing free agent Paul Goldschmidt. Sato remains a top target for New York, although the Phillies are also eager to pair the Japanese star with Bryce Harper.

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Sato is the crown jewel of the MLB offseason

It’s easy to see why Teruaki Sato is the hottest commodity on the MLB free-agent market right now: middle-of-the-order left-handed power in its prime doesn’t hit the open market very often.

Teruaki Sato #7 of Japan

Coming off a historic 2026 campaign with the Hanshin Tigers in which he captured the NPB Triple Crown, the 27-year-old slugger posted a jaw-dropping .306/.383/.609 slash line with 39 home runs, 106 RBIs, 68 walks, and eight stolen bases across 143 games.

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Combine that massive raw pop (79 homers over the last two seasons) with defensive versatility at third base, first base, and the corner outfield, and it’s no surprise at least seven big-market contenders are scrambling to lock him up before the December 1 posting and CBA deadline.

Multiple teams interested in Sato

The Mets and Phillies are far from alone in this sweepstakes, as Teruaki Sato has already met with at least seven MLB clubs. Beyond the NL East rivals, heavyweights like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres are all squarely in the mix, alongside the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks—with Texas even exploring ways to clear payroll to make room for his bat in their outfield.

With so many contenders jockeying for position before the December 1 deadline, Sato has no shortage of prime landing spots to choose from.

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Key takeaways