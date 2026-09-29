Starting pitchers for NY Yankees vs Red Sox today in Game 1 of 2026 MLB Wild Card

The American League Wild Card Series gets underway today with a historic showdown between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, raising the stakes—and the anticipation—surrounding who will take the mound for Game 1.

With every pitch carrying postseason weight, the rival New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox square off today in Game 1 of the 2026 AL Wild Card Series. As questions swirl around Aaron Judge’s status and availability for New York, both clubs have finalized their starting pitchers ahead of today’s clash.

The Yankees turn to AL Cy Young frontrunner Cam Schlittler on the mound, while the Red Sox counter with standout left-hander Payton Tolle. Both young arms delivered stellar regular-season campaigns and now look to carry that dominance onto the October stage.

Schlittler anchored New York’s rotation while leading the American League in WAR (7.0) and ERA (1.95), giving him plenty of momentum as he makes his second career postseason appearance. Opposite him, Tolle brings swing-and-miss stuff—backed by 171 regular-season strikeouts—aiming to keep a potent Yankees lineup off balance.

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Subplots abound heading into Game 1: Jazz Chisholm Jr. voiced his thoughts on New York’s platoon matchups facing Boston, while Willson Contreras’ potential availability adds another layer of intrigue for today’s opener.

Our Game 1 guy. pic.twitter.com/kfwpDYLQjc — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 28, 2026

Postseason starting pitcher Profiles

Both second-year starters carry limited playoff resumes. Tolle has just one brief October appearance under his belt, while Schlittler has made two postseason starts. Today offers both pitchers a prime opportunity to cement themselves as big-game performers and set the tone for the series.

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Schlittler owns a 14.1 IP postseason line (13 H, 4 ER, 14 K) across his initial playoff action, whereas Tolle’s 0.1 postseason innings barely scratch the surface of his potential. In the regular season, Tolle posted a strong line across 148.2 innings (123 H, 50 ER, 40 BB, 171 K).

Probable pitchers for Games 2 and 3

In a fast-paced, best-of-three series with an ALDS berth on the line, both managers have mapped out their pitching rotation for the remainder of the round. Here are the projected pitching matchups for the rest of the series:

Game 2 (Wednesday): Max Fried (NYY) vs. Sonny Gray (BOS)

Max Fried (NYY) vs. Sonny Gray (BOS) Game 3 (Thursday, if needed): Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. Ranger Suárez (BOS)

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Key takeaways: