What happens if Guardians win, tie or lose today vs Rays in ALCS Game 5?

The Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field for what promises to be an exciting Game 5 of the ALCS.

The World Series already has one finalist: the Milwaukee Brewers are waiting to find out who their next opponent will be. Their challenger will be determined by the outcome of the ALCS between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians.

The Rays’ latest victory, fueled by a strong performance from Freddy Peralta, evened the series. Game 5 between these two talented teams will give one of them the edge, with the ALCS currently tied at 2-2.

Stephen Vogt’s team is looking to return to the spotlight after many years, back when the franchise was still known as the Indians. Can the Guardians reach the World Series again in 2026?

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What happens if the Guardians beat the Rays today?

If the Guardians manage to defeat the Rays, they will take a 3-2 lead in the series and move within one win of clinching the ALCS. With the series being a best-of-seven, the first team to secure four victories will advance to the World Series.

Jose Ramirez #11, Nathaniel Lowe #46, Brayan Rocchio #4, and Angel Genao #17 of the Cleveland Guardians.

For Tampa Bay, the situation would be the opposite. A loss would put Kevin Cash’s team on the brink of elimination, forcing the Rays to aim for a 3-3 series tie in Game 6 to set up a decisive Game 7.

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What happens if the Guardians and Rays tie?

If Game 5 of the ALCS between the Guardians and Rays ends in a tie after nine innings, there are strictly no ties in the MLB postseason. The game goes straight into extra innings until a winner is decided.

Unlike the regular season, there is no “ghost runner” placed on second base, so every extra inning starts with empty bases. Half-innings are played standard-style: the game ends as soon as the visiting team leads at the end of a full extra inning, or if the home team scores a walk-off run in the bottom half.

What happens if the Guardians lose to the Rays?

If the Guardians lose to the Rays, they will fall behind 3-2 in the series and face a must-win situation in Game 6. The game is scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, October 19, with an 8 PM ET start time.

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Key takeaways