Kevin Cash explains Freddy Peralta’s role in Rays’ Game 4 win over the Guardians

Kevin Cash’s Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Cleveland Guardians with Freddy Peralta in an unusual role, tying the series at 2-2.

Freddy Peralta is clearly an indispensable part of the Tampa Bay Rays. However, Kevin Cash opted to bring him out of the bullpen in Game 4 against the Cleveland Guardians, and the pitcher still delivered.

“He was available yesterday as well,” Cash told reporters in his post-game press conference. “Just kind of gave the heads up, like, sixth inning, tighter lead, you’re definitely in play. He was all eager to come in and do it and showed why.”

Ultimately, Cash’s decision paid off, as the manager himself was impressed by what he saw at Progressive Field. “A lot of power, got huge outs for us,” Cashman also added.

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Peralta delivers once again

Freddy Peralta proved to be a clutch asset, stepping up for the Tampa Bay Rays to hold off the Cleveland Guardians. Coming in as a key high-leverage reliever, Peralta tossed 0.2 scoreless innings without allowing a single hit (0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB).

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates the third out.

His brief but surgical outing effectively snuffed out a Cleveland rally, keeping the game well within reach and helping secure the 7–3 victory to even the series at 2–2.

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The ALCS is heating up

With the ALCS deadlocked, Game 5 takes place on Sunday, October 18, remaining in Cleveland at Progressive Field for one last swing before the series shifts locations. From there, the action heads down south to St. Petersburg for Game 6 on Monday, October 19, back at Tropicana Field as Tampa Bay looks to capitalize on home-field advantage.

Key takeaways