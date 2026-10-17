Dodgers reportedly unlikely to pursue mega-extension for Tarik Skubal following NLCS exit

Following their NLCS exit, the Los Angeles Dodgers face a compelling offseason, with Tarik Skubal becoming a major focal point of the team's future.

Tarik Skubal became a focal point of hot-stove speculation immediately following the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ NLCS exit. While the left-handed ace recently offered a firm statement about his future in the franchise, a fresh report casts doubt on his long-term future with the franchise beyond this season.

According to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, a mega-extension from the Dodgers appears unlikely at this juncture. “It would be really difficult for the Dodgers to justify signing Skubal to a massive deal before knowing what MLB’s economic model will look like… It would be a major risk to sign Skubal before knowing what they’re signing up for,” Gonzalez wrote.

That reporting—coupled with rumors positioning the New York Mets as early frontrunners for his services—has amplified anticipation around whether Skubal will ultimately anchor the Dodgers’ rotation in 2027 and beyond.

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As the front office shifts focus to rebounding from a crushing NLCS defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dodgers fanbase remains eager for clarity on the club’s winter blueprint to launch a 2027 World Series run.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Skubal’s current contract situation

Skubal previously secured a historic $32 million salary—the largest single-year award for an arbitration-eligible player in Major League Baseball history—after prevailing in his hearing against a $19 million filing from his former team, the Detroit Tigers.

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The Dodgers acquired the two-time Cy Young Award winner from Detroit ahead of the trade deadline after the Tigers were unable to lock him up long-term. Represented by agent Scott Boras, Skubal had previously turned down a four-year, $75 million extension offer from Detroit to preserve his path toward open market free agency.

Because Los Angeles acquired Skubal without a pre-negotiated extension, the starter will hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2026 postseason. Set to command one of the most lucrative pitching contracts in baseball history, analysts project Skubal’s mega-deal could range between $300 million and $400 million.

Key takeaways

Alden Gonzalez reported a mega-extension for Tarik Skubal from the Dodgers appears unlikely.

reported a mega-extension for Tarik Skubal from the Dodgers appears unlikely. New York Mets have emerged as early frontrunners to acquire Tarik Skubal in free agency.

have emerged as early frontrunners to acquire Tarik Skubal in free agency. Skubal previously secured a historic $32 million salary through arbitration before arriving in Los Angeles.

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