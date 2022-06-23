Despite the NBA is an American league, as the years have past more international players come to the best basketball league in the world. For the 2022 NBA Draft, is not different.

The NBA's future will change after this event. Among the prospects are players from all over the world who want the chance to secure their future to play in the best league in the world. As the Golden State Warriors wrapped up last season with their NBA Championship, the 2022 NBA Draft lauches next season's heat.

The Brooklyn Nets, the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics, the Toronto Raptors, the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers won't have a first-round pick in this year's event. So, in total there will be 58 picks in a two-round draft.

Whereas the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat won't have any picks at all due to sanctions for their recent trade deals in the past season. However, they will have a chance to watch this international players list who want a place in the NBA for the next season.

List of international players that declared for the 2022 NBA Draft

Every year the NBA Draft is full of international players who want to prove themlselves at the highest level. In fact, in the 2022 NBA Draft, Australia and Italy shared with 4 prospects each the first place, whereas France, Spain and Senegal have three players each on the list.