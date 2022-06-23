The NBA's future will change after this event. Among the prospects are players from all over the world who want the chance to secure their future to play in the best league in the world. As the Golden State Warriors wrapped up last season with their NBA Championship, the 2022 NBA Draft lauches next season's heat.

The Brooklyn Nets, the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics, the Toronto Raptors, the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers won't have a first-round pick in this year's event. So, in total there will be 58 picks in a two-round draft.

Whereas the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat won't have any picks at all due to sanctions for their recent trade deals in the past season. However, they will have a chance to watch this international players list who want a place in the NBA for the next season.

List of international players that declared for the 2022 NBA Draft 

Every year the NBA Draft is full of international players who want to prove themlselves at the highest level. In fact, in the 2022 NBA Draft, Australia and Italy shared with 4 prospects each the first place, whereas France, Spain and Senegal have three players each on the list.

Player's Name Contry of origin
Nicolas Vanel France
Keye Van Der Vuurst De Vries Belgium
Luke Travers Australia
Giorgios Tanoulis Greece
Emil Stoilov Bulgaria
Matteo Spagnolo Italy
Luka Scuka Slovenia
Pavel Savkov Russia
Gui Santos Brazil
Ziga Samar Slovenia
Gabriele Procida Italy
Jaime Pradilla Spain
Leonardo Okeke Italy
Yannick Nzosa DR Congo
Leo Menalo Italy
Yannick Kraag Netherlands
Ismael Kamagate France
Nikola Jovic Serbia
Millan Jimenez Spain
Justus Hollatz Germany
Fallou Gueye Senegal
Lovro Gnjidic Croatia
Khalifa Diop Senegal
Tom Digbeu Spain
Ousmane Dieng Australia
Kay Bruhnke Germany
Hugo Besson Australia
Hugo Benitez France
Ibou Badji Senegal
Dyson Daniels Australia