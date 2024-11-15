NBA insider warns Lakers’ G League strategy could hurt Bronny James’ development

An NBA insider believes the Lakers’ strategy involving Bronny James and the G League could negatively impact his development.

The Los Angeles Lakers have opted to send Bronny James to their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, aiming to accelerate his development. However, a prominent NBA insider has expressed concerns that this strategy could do more harm than good for the son of LeBron James.

The Lakers’ approach limits Bronny’s participation to South Bay Lakers’ home games, allowing him to remain connected with the NBA roster. “He’s only going to play in the South Bay Lakers’ home games,” Brian Windhorst confirmed on The Hoop Collective. “He’s only going to kind of be a part-time G League player, and he’s not getting on United Airlines to fly to these road games.”

Windhorst is skeptical of the plan, suggesting it could hinder Bronny’s growth. “Now, I think it’s actually detrimental to him. I don’t know whose idea it was,” he said. “Obviously, the Lakers are fine with it. They’re doing it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“On this particular instance, I think that’s gone too far and I don’t think that benefits Bronny, I don’t think it benefits the South Bay Lakers, and I don’t think it benefits LeBron at that point,” Windhorst continued. “I think it’d be much better if Bronny was a more developed player by February or March by playing in G League road games.”

Advertisement

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers signals to a teammate during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Jason Miller/Getty Images

Advertisement

Windhorst’s critique centers around the idea that Bronny could benefit from extended playing time in the G League, but the restriction to home games may slow his development.

Advertisement

see also Bronny James’ teammate in the NBA G League gets brutally honest after LeBron’s son’s weak debut

Bronny’s G League debut

In his first appearance for the South Bay Lakers, Bronny scored six points on 2-of-9 shooting in a 110-96 win over Salt Lake City. He missed all of his three-point attempts but added three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

After the game, Bronny reflected on the experience. “I’ve seen all the buzz from me going to the G,” he said. “It’s just an amazing experience for me to go out and play my game and get some minutes under me. I’m just excited for it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Bay Lakers president reflects on Bronny’s future

South Bay Lakers president Joey Buss emphasized that Bronny’s journey will be dynamic. “That’s going to be fluid,” Buss told ESPN. “We’re going to do what’s best for his development.”

Buss also highlighted how the team manages G League assignments. “There are a lot of factors we consider for all assignment players—injury status, practice needs, and roster balance,” he said. “Nothing unique for Bronny. He’s just part of that system.”

Advertisement

see also Former NBA All-Star makes something clear on LeBron James' son Bronny's level

The Lakers’ strategy underscores the delicate balance of developing young talent while managing the high expectations that come with being a James.