Warriors' Stephen Curry reflects on his place among Michael Jordan and LeBron James in NBA history

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was recently asked about the best five-man roster in NBA history. In addition to naming legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Curry offered a candid opinion on where he sees himself among the greatest players of all time.

Debates about the best teams and players are a staple of NBA fan culture, and while everyone has their own take, few are as qualified to offer insight as the players themselves. That’s why it’s always fascinating to hear from stars like Golden State Warriors‘ Stephen Curry, who recently shared his ideal five-man NBA team and included some of the game’s most iconic names, such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

In a conversation with Dude Perfect, Curry was asked to select his ideal team from NBA history. He didn’t hesitate, picking his top players for each position. “Shaq at center,” Curry said, opting for Shaquille O’Neal over other all-time greats like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell.

“Tim Duncan at power forward,” Curry continued, acknowledging the five-time NBA champion’s immense impact with the San Antonio Spurs. While he could have chosen from other legends like Karl Malone, Kevin Garnett, or Dirk Nowitzki, he ultimately went with “the Big Fundamental.”

As for the small forward spot, Curry remarked, “Bron at the three.” While LeBron James’ inclusion was almost a given, it’s worth noting that in a similar conversation just over a year ago, Curry had named Larry Bird and Kobe Bryant for this spot, leaving James out. However, time has evidently shifted Curry’s perspective, and LeBron now takes his rightful place in the starting five.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Next up was the shooting guard position, and Curry didn’t need to think twice: “MJ at the two.” Michael Jordan, widely regarded as the greatest of all time, secured his place in Curry’s ideal lineup without question.

Best point guard in history, according to Curry

When it came to the final position, Curry faced a unique situation. As the NBA’s current point guard for the Golden State Warriors, Stephen himself is often in the conversation as one of the greatest to ever play the position. But, of course, he wasn’t the only player to leave an indelible mark on the league. In 2023, Curry had picked Magic Johnson for the role. However, his opinion on this matter has clearly evolved over time.

“Me at the one,” Curry responded confidently when asked who he would choose as the best point guard in NBA history. With that simple answer, he solidified his place among the all-time greats, firmly standing by his legacy after more than 15 years of dominance in the NBA.

