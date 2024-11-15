Where to watch Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul live in the USA: 2024 boxing match

Mike Tyson will fight against Jake Paul in what will be a 2024 boxing match. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Mike Tyson will face off against Jake Paul in a 2024 the heavyweight division boxing match. Find all the crucial details of this event right here, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

Boxing icon Mike Tyson, now 58, is set to make an extraordinary return to the ring, reigniting the excitement of fans worldwide who can’t wait to see the former heavyweight champion in action once more. Known for his ferocious power and storied legacy, Tyson steps into what could be one of his final bouts, fueling anticipation for an unforgettable showdown.

His opponent will be Jake Paul, the controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer who has carved out a name by challenging high-profile figures from the MMA world. For Paul, this fight presents a unique chance to test himself against a true legend, setting the stage for a clash between Tyson’s old-school might and Paul’s new-age bravado.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight take place?

The 2024 boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in the heavyweight division will take place this Friday, November 15 at 11:15 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul at press conference – IMAGO / Cover-Images

Advertisement

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:15 PM

CT: 10:15 PM

MT: 9:15 PM

PT: 8:15 PM

see also Who will earn more in the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight? Breaking down the purses

How to watch Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul in the USA

You can watch this 2024 heavyweight boxing fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in the USA on Netflix.