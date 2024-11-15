Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs just lost another star player. Harrison Butker suffered a knee injury and the head coach explained how it happened and if there’s a confirmed timeline for the recovery.

“Tried it on Thursday. Tried to warm up and get going and then he wasn’t able to do it. Then it was confirmed what it was (torn meniscus in his left knee). Surgery was successful. We’ll just see how it all goes time wise. I can’t tell you time wise.”

So, in their quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl, the Chiefs had to find a kicker with few names available in the NFL. This a huge move trying to complement Patrick Mahomes in clutch moments.

Who will replace Harrison Butker with Chiefs?

Andy Reid confirmed that Spencer Shrader will replace Harrison Butker. He was on the practice squad with the Jets and, although New York offered him a spot in the 53-man roster, Shrader chose the defending champions even if it is for a short period of time.

“We brought Spencer Shrader to come in and do the kicking. He is a young guy. So, his resume isn’t long, but, the one’s he’s had, he’s done a nice job with. Veach was comfortable with that. We invite him in and he can do the kicking going forward until Butker is able to return. He has a very strong leg. He has done well. The kid has traveled around the world a little bit playing soccer. It’s not his first big crowd. He could be alright. You stay optimistic. He is supposed to be a pretty good player.”

How long is Harrison Butker out with Chiefs?

During his latest press conference, Andy Reid said that he expects Harrison Butker to be back at some point in the regular season and as a huge contributor in the playoffs. However, the star kicker will likely be headed to IR and will miss at least four games.

“Harrison is phenomenal. He is a great kicker. Arguably he is a Hall of Fame kicker going forward. He is great, but, we welcome this kid in and give him a shot.”