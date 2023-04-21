The Los Angeles Lakers missed a huge opportunity in Game 2. They could've headed back home with a 2-0 series lead over the Memphis Grizzlies, yet they couldn't make the most of Ja Morant's absence.

The Grizzlies made a statement with an impressive bounce-back win. They were the most physical team on both ends of the floor, pushing the pace of the game in almost every possession.

Notably, Anthony Davis left a lot to be desired in this game, scoring just 13 points on 14 shots. That's why ESPN's Stephen A. Smith put him on blast for such a 'shameful' performance in a must-win game.

Stephen A. Smith Says Anthony Davis Should Be Ashamed Of His Game 2 Performance

“It was shameful,” Smith said on First Take. “Especially by Anthony Davis. He should be ashamed of himself the way he played last night. I will remind you that Steven Adams is gone. I will remind you that some dude named Xavier Tillman rolled up in there and had 22 points and 13 rebounds. You knew coming into the series that Anthony Davis has to be the focus. He was nowhere to be found."

"That is unconscionable," continued Smith. "If this becomes a series, enough time for Ja Morant to get back; if God forbid, you lose this series, we’re gonna look at Game 2 as a missed opportunity. And that missed opportunity was by one man. The one person that you were supposed to be able to rely upon was Anthony Davis, and he was a no-show. Period. Shameful performance. Shameful.”

Davis doesn't usually have two bad games in a row, so he should be much better once the series heads back to Southern California. But if the Lakers lose this series, it would be hard not to look back to that disappointing performance.