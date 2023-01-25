Even though he hasn't played a single minute as a pro, Bronny James is already following his old man's steps when it comes to making a lot of money.

For years, people have speculated about LeBron James' elder son, Bronny. Bronny has been in the spotlight since enrolling at Sierra Canyon Academy, and he's on the verge of making his college decision.

While not as highly-touted as LeBron, Bronny already has a big social media presence. Needless to say, that translates into countless business opportunities for the young combo guard.

Even though he hasn't played a single minute as a pro, Bronny James is already following his old man's steps when it comes to making a lot of money. In fact, he's now the most valuable young athlete in terms of NIL deals.

NBA News: Bronny James Is The Most Valuable Young Athlete

(Transcript via On3 NIL)

"3 NIL Valuation: $7.5 million

Social media followers: 12.5 million

Bronny James has yet to even announce where he’ll be playing college basketball, but the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James has already emerged as an NIL star. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 recruiting class has signed notable agreements with Beats by Dre, Nike and PSD Underwear. In a commercial for Beats by Dre, he starred alongside his father, who signed with the brand in 2008 as the company’s first athlete brand ambassador. He recently also signed with Klutch Sports, founded by LeBron James’ longtime friend and sports agent Rich Paul, for NIL representation. While he’s yet to make his commitment, he told On3’s Joe Tipton that Ohio State, Oregon and USC are all options, but he’s still wide open."

So, yeah, that's what happens when you're LeBron James' elder son. But more than that, Bronny has put a lot of work into his craft, so it's not like he hasn't done anything to earn all this praise and upcoming money.