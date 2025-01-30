Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have once again prevented the Buffalo Bills from reaching the Super Bowl. And while the 2025 NFL season is still months away from us, Josh Allen and company have no option but to start thinking about next year.

The front office has already started to make moves to try and turn the page, and one of the Bills’ first decisions was to secure a teammate for Allen to try and chase the Super Bowl again in 2025.

However, the team is also facing what appears to be an inevitable loss for next year, as it seems that safety Micah Hyde has decided to retire from the NFL after the Bills’ loss to Mahomes‘ Chiefs on Sunday.

“This won’t come as a big surprise, but had a chance to talk with Micah Hyde today in the Bills’ locker room. He said that he’s officially retiring and that his playing career is over,” Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter.

Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Bills icon Micah Hyde retiring from NFL after another playoff loss to Chiefs

Hyde, 34, had already flirted with retirement after the 2023 NFL season and spent months away from the gridiron before rejoining the Bills in December, aiming to help Allen and his teammates reach the Super Bowl.

But with Mahomes and the two-time defending champions Chiefs once again standing in the Bills’ way, Hyde feels like it’s time to hang them up. However, he may still have a place in Buffalo on a coaching role, an idea that seems to excite many fans on social media.

Selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Hyde spent four years at Lambeau Field before he became an unrestricted free agent. And that’s when the Bills stepped in.

Hyde moved to Buffalo on a five-year, $30.50 million deal with $14 million guaranteed and an $8m signing bonus in 2017. And it didn’t take him long to get into the hearts of Bills Mafia.

Despite retiring as a player, Hyde’s story in Buffalo may not be over yet

A fan favorite in Buffalo, Hyde played an instrumental role in the Bills’ resurgence in the NFL to become Super Bowl contenders after years of struggles. Mahomes and the Chiefs, however, have constantly left them empty-handed.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs dodges Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills during their AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

However, Hyde’s retirement looked inevitable regardless of the Bills’ last opponent of the year. When he came back in December, the veteran safety had already warned that the last game of the season would be the final game in his career.

Just one win separated Hyde from retiring after a Super Bowl, but his legacy in Buffalo is still remarkable. Who knows, maybe he stays around on a different role to continue helping Allen and company get over the hump and finally deliver an elusive Vince Lombardi trophy to the franchise.