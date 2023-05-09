The world of basketball received very bad news today when the University of Louisville confirmed Denny Crum passed away. He was inducted to the Hall of Fame 29 years ago.

Coaches can be very important to lead teams to success. In the traditional programs it might be a bit easier winning championships for all the history they have, but the impact Denny Crum had at the University of Louisville was complete.

Crum turn that college’s ambitious around. He led them to the big stage continuously despite the school did not have a winning background. His influence as the head coach was so admirable that he spent 30 years running the men’s team, more precisely from 1971 to 2001.

During his long stint there he gave Louisville their first ever National Championship in 1980. Although that wasn’t all because he confirmed their status as an elite opponent winning the title again in 1986. His record ended up being 675-295.

How old was Denny Crum?

His career was so bright that he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994. That’s part of why people from different places showed their support once the news broke. It was a post from the University of Louisville what confirmed Crum’s death at the age of 86. He was hospitalized in 2017 with a mild stroke and in 2019 he had another stroke, although the cause of death still remains unknown.

“We are saddened to share the passing of legendary UofL Basketball Coach Denny Crum. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones”, the university wrote on their official Instagram account. Louisville sports information director Kenny Klein confirmed Crum died at his home Tuesday morning, according to Alex Suckow of WLKY.