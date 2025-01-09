Kevin Durant plays crucial role in Jimmy Butler trade between Suns and Heat, says former NBA player

Jimmy Butler has been at the center of trade speculation for weeks, especially after the Miami Heat publicly announced their intention to move the All-Star forward before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Among the possible destinations, the Phoenix Suns stand out, with former NBA player Kendrick Perkins highlighting Kevin Durant’s influence as a potential catalyst in the negotiations.

“Phoenix, yes, the organization wants him, but do you know why? Because Kevin Durant wants Jimmy Butler,” Perkins said during an appearance on ESPN. He elaborated on how Durant’s personal interest might drive the Suns’ pursuit of Butler. “It’s about relationships—and the relationship is Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant.”

Perkins also discussed the potential ripple effect Butler’s arrival could have, not only for Phoenix’s roster but also for Durant’s future with the franchise. “If they do get Jimmy Butler—which I believe they will—both are going to sign contract extensions, and KD is as well,” Perkins claimed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Durant’s status as the cornerstone of the Suns adds significant weight to this scenario. While he is currently under contract for one more year, a successful trade for Butler could solidify Durant’s commitment to Phoenix, ensuring the franchise remains a title contender.

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns looks on during a game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Advertisement

How much would the Suns pay for Butler?

Perkins also addressed the financial implications of a potential trade, emphasizing that money would play a crucial role in the deal. “From my sources, they are telling me the Suns have a two-year, $121 million extension waiting on Jimmy,” Perkins revealed.

Advertisement

“I ain’t no genius, but that’s about $60 million a year,” he added. If true, the extension would preserve Butler’s standing as one of the NBA’s highest-paid players and demonstrate Phoenix’s willingness to go all-in on securing another superstar.

Advertisement

Obstacles to Butler’s arrival

Despite the mutual interest, the Suns face several hurdles before landing Butler. Perkins noted that Phoenix must first decide the fate of its current stars. “What happens with Devin Booker in the near future, I don’t know,” Perkins remarked, suggesting that Booker’s role in the team’s long-term plans could influence the trade.

see also Warriors' Draymond Green predicts two possible outcomes for Jimmy Butler amid Miami Heat tensions

Additionally, Bradley Beal’s situation adds another layer of complexity. The former Washington Wizards guard, who joined the Suns in 2023, holds a no-trade clause in his contract, giving him control over any potential departure from Phoenix. With the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching, time is running out for the Suns and Heat to navigate these challenges and finalize a deal that could reshape the NBA landscape.

Advertisement