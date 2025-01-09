Sabally leaves Dallas Wings: Fever and Liberty emerge as potential destinations

Satou Sabally, now an unrestricted free agent, announced her decision to leave the Dallas Wings during a media session in Miami on Thursday. The 26-year-old forward has spent the first five years of her WNBA career with the team.

As one of the top players in the upcoming WNBA free agency period, her announcement has generated significant buzz. “I’ve already communicated with Dallas how grateful I am because they’ve made this a home for me over the past years,” Sabally said at Unrivaled’s media day. “I’m working with them to find a new home for me.”

“I’ve already played my last game in Dallas,” she confirmed. “At first, they were still trying [to keep me],” Sabally said of the Wings’ reaction. “But I think the most effective approach is working with the player, listening to their wishes, and finding the best solution for both sides.”

Sabally also noted the strong communication between her agent and the Wings’ front office. “There was always great communication, more so on the agent front now because I need to focus on Unrivaled. I trust my staff and the front office to handle things from here,” she added.

Satou Sabally playing for Germany during the 2024 Paris Olympics (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

As Sabally prepares for free agency, the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty have emerged as top contenders for her services. She expressed excitement about the free agency process, saying, “I’m excited to talk to players across the league. I haven’t played for a different team yet, and I’m looking forward to getting to know them more personally and learning how they approach the game.”

How can the Fever sign Sabally?

The Indiana Fever could assemble a trade package for Sabally that includes forward NaLyssa Smith and their No. 8 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Smith, who voiced her frustrations over playing time last season, is in the final year of her rookie contract. Pairing her with the draft pick could present Dallas with a strong offer for Sabally, who has up to two years of team control under core service rules.

What about the New York Liberty?

Sabally has also expressed interest in playing with her sister, Nyara Sabally, who is currently with the New York Liberty. “I would love to play with my sister,” she told ESPN. However, the Liberty’s frontcourt already features stars like Breanna Stewart—who has stated she plans to re-sign—and Jonquel Jones, making the team’s roster a tough puzzle to navigate.