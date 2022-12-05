In a not-so-shocking turn of events, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green claimed that LeBron James is the best to ever do it, even ahead of Michael Jordan.

For years, people have debated if LeBron James has already passed Michael Jordan as the best player in NBA history. However, some old-school fans don't even think Jordan was the GOAT to begin with.

This is a never-ending and somewhat futile debate, as you cannot compare players from different eras, playing under a different set of rules and even in different positions. But hey, here we are.

The latest NBA star to add some fuel to that debate was Draymond Green. Green, a bonafide and well-known fan of LeBron, went on a two-minute rant to explain why he's already much better than Jordan.

NBA News: Draymond Green Says LeBron James Is Better Than Michael Jordan

(Transcript via CBS Sports)

"Bron started in '03. By 2005, Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020 he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA no matter what the game did. The game went from two slugs, like two big men, to like, a stretch four big man, back to two big men, to no big men, and he's been the best no matter what. When you look at the teams that Bron has carried to championships or carried to the Finals. M.J. didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled, nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year. You look at the skillset that Bron has. There's nobody that has ever played the game of basketball that can do what LeBron James does on a basketball court. Nobody.

You all want to be like Mike, but what LeBron has been able to do and how he can control a game, like, to do it this long. M.J. retired. This s*** is grueling. Going to the Finals year after year after year, Bron went to eight or nine straight. M.J. took a break right in the heat of that s***. Bron didn't take a break, you know what he did? He went again and again and again again. And again. So for me, that's why it's Bron over M.J. for me.

And on top of that, the talent nowadays is way better. And I'm sure one of the old f**** gonna say 'you're out of you're mind' blah blah blah. The talent is way better, just like the talent at Apple is way better than the talent that was working at Apple in 1991."

Green makes some valid points right here, but it also seems like he's trying to uplift his legacy, and James is one of his closest friends. So, maybe, we should take his words with a grain o salt.