David Benavidez stuns fans with shocking admission about facing Oleksandr Usyk

David Benavidez has cemented his reputation as one of the most formidable boxers in the world today. Boasting an undefeated record of 29-0, with 24 wins by knockout, “The Monster” has displayed a destructive power that ranks him among the best pound-for-pound fighters in boxing.

The two-time super middleweight champion has now made the leap to the 175-pound division, where he currently holds the WBC interim title. Benavidez was a dominant force at 168 pounds, even earning the position of mandatory challenger for Canelo Alvarez’s title. However, a showdown with the Mexican star never materialized, prompting Benavidez to seek new challenges in a higher weight class.

In a recent interview with FightHype, Benavidez was asked about the possibility of moving up even further—to cruiserweight—and potentially facing unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. The young fighter acknowledged Usyk’s greatness and admitted he’s not yet ready for such a challenge.

“To be honest with you, I have to deal with these monsters in this weight class first… Usyk? I don’t think I have enough experience to go up against Usyk. I’m just being 100% honest, but like you say, never say never!” Benavidez said.

Oleksandr Usyk looks on during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles’ fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at Kingdom Arena on May 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Respect for Usyk and focus on the present

Benavidez’s comments reflect his humility and respect for boxing’s elite champions. Usyk, who recently defended his world titles against Tyson Fury, is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the sport.

While acknowledging his potential, Benavidez remains focused on his current goals in the 175-pound division. His next test comes on February 1, when he faces WBA regular champion David Morrell Jr. in a highly anticipated bout.

A crucial test at 175 pounds

The matchup with Morrell is set to be a defining moment in Benavidez’s career. It offers him an opportunity to assert his dominance in the light heavyweight division and further solidify his standing in the world rankings.

As Benavidez continues to climb the ranks, fans eagerly await whether his journey will eventually lead to a clash with boxing’s biggest names in even higher divisions.

