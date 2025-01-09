Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland send strong message to NBA after victory over Thunder

The Cleveland Cavaliers solidified their status as one of the NBA’s top contenders on Wednesday night with a hard-fought 129-122 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a clash between two conference leaders, the Cavaliers showcased their depth and team chemistry, sparking bold declarations from stars Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

“I’m trying to be as humble as possible. But… yeah, I should be an All-Star,” Garland said in a postgame interview shared by reporter Chris Fedor on his X account. He went on to add, “There should be four of us on this team that are All-Stars.”

Darius’ confidence mirrors the Cavaliers’ impressive form. While he didn’t explicitly name the other three, it’s likely he was referring to teammates Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Donovan Mitchell—all of whom have played pivotal roles in Cleveland’s rise to the top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cavaliers’ performance against Oklahoma City underscored their balanced roster. Allen led the team with 25 points, while Mobley added 21, and Garland contributed 18. Mitchell chipped in 11 points, matching Dean Wade, while key bench contributions came from Max Strus and Ty Jerome. The game demonstrated not only the brilliance of Cleveland’s stars but also the depth and versatility of their roster.

Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates a basket during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

Mitchell praises team growth

Donovan Mitchell, a cornerstone of the Cavaliers’ success, lauded the collective effort after the game. Speaking to reporters, Mitchell highlighted how the team’s chemistry has been critical to their success this season. “It just speaks to our growth,” Mitchell said, per ESPN. “I told everybody after the game, as a unit, we don’t win this game last year.”

Advertisement

Mitchell emphasized the team’s ability to rely on contributions from across the roster. “Everybody that came in did something positive to affect the game, whether it was scoring, rebounding, defending, whatever it may be. That’s a team win, and that’s what it’s going to take for us to be the team we want to be.”

Advertisement

The 28-year-old shooting guard was thrilled with the victory, calling it a significant moment in the Cavaliers’ season. “Honestly, man, that’s a big win. I think we’re all excited about it,” Mitchell said. However, he tempered the excitement with perspective, adding, “Obviously, this is one game, and no championships are won tonight, but it’s something to be proud of.”

What’s next for the Cavaliers?

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder not only solidified their status as a top contender but also reaffirmed their league-best 32-4 record. However, with the season far from over, the team knows they must remain focused to maintain their position atop the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Charles Barkley names the top NBA team of the season, reveals what makes them 'scary'

Their next challenge comes quickly, as Cleveland is set to face the Toronto Raptors at home this Thursday. With the Raptors eager to climb the Eastern Conference ladder, the Cavaliers will need to bring the same level of intensity and depth that has propelled them to this dominant start.