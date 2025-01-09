Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Falcons announce final decision on Kirk Cousins' future

After being benched during the 2024 NFL season, Kirk Cousins has now received a massive update on his future with the Atlanta Falcons for the upcoming campaign.

Kirk Cousins, quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesKirk Cousins, quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons

By Fernando Franco Puga

Last year, the Atlanta Falcons welcomed Kirk Cousins as their starting quarterback, but he was benched during the 2024 season. Now, the NFC South club has made its final decision regarding the veteran signal-caller’s future.

In a bold move, the Falcons acquired an experienced quarterback for the 2024 NFL season. They found Kirk Cousins available and lured him with a lucrative deal.

Unfortunately, Cousins’ tenure with the Falcons was disappointing. As a result, the club benched him midseason, and now the front office has officially decided his future.

Advertisement

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot makes final decision on Kirk Cousins’ future

Following Matt Ryan’s retirement, the Falcons needed a new quarterback to lead the offense. After testing several prospects, they ultimately went for a veteran signal-caller like Kirk Cousins.

NFL News: Kirk Cousins will be available in free agency

see also

NFL News: Kirk Cousins will be available in free agency

Cousins came off a remarkable tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. However, the NFC North club opted not to extend his contract, allowing the Falcons to sign him with a lucrative 4-year, $180 million deal.

Advertisement

Expectations were high, but Cousins’ performances were disappointing. The Falcons benched him after 14 games, giving rookie Michael Penix Jr. a chance to start.

Penix Jr. had promising performances, raising questions about Cousins’ future. Now, Terry Fontenot, the Falcons’ general manager, has clarified the team’s plans for the veteran quarterback.

Advertisement
Kirk Cousins, quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins, quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons

Fontenot confirmed that Cousins will continue with the Falcons in 2025 but as the backup quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. will start, with Atlanta paying Cousins $40 million in 2025 to mentor the former Washington Huskies player.

Advertisement

Can the Falcons still release Kirk Cousins?

Before Fontenot’s statement, many expected the Falcons to release Cousins this offseason. They can still release him, but it would be better to do so before March 17, 2025, to avoid paying him an additional $10 million after that date.

Falcons News: Michael Penix Jr. shares first words after replacing Kirk Cousins

see also

Falcons News: Michael Penix Jr. shares first words after replacing Kirk Cousins

However, it appears the Falcons prefer to keep Cousins as Penix Jr.’s backup and insurance if their former first-round pick struggles. This would make Cousins one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks in NFL history.

Advertisement

Survey

Should the Falcons release Kirk Cousins?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

ALSO READ

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland send strong message to NBA after victory over Thunder
NBA

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland send strong message to NBA after victory over Thunder

David Benavidez stuns fans with shocking admission about facing Oleksandr Usyk
Boxing

David Benavidez stuns fans with shocking admission about facing Oleksandr Usyk

Neymar makes shocking statement on 2026 World Cup and his Brazil future
Soccer

Neymar makes shocking statement on 2026 World Cup and his Brazil future

Justin Herbert's net worth: The Chargers QB’s multi-million dollar empire
NFL

Justin Herbert's net worth: The Chargers QB’s multi-million dollar empire

Better Collective Logo