Last year, the Atlanta Falcons welcomed Kirk Cousins as their starting quarterback, but he was benched during the 2024 season. Now, the NFC South club has made its final decision regarding the veteran signal-caller’s future.

In a bold move, the Falcons acquired an experienced quarterback for the 2024 NFL season. They found Kirk Cousins available and lured him with a lucrative deal.

Unfortunately, Cousins’ tenure with the Falcons was disappointing. As a result, the club benched him midseason, and now the front office has officially decided his future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot makes final decision on Kirk Cousins’ future

Following Matt Ryan’s retirement, the Falcons needed a new quarterback to lead the offense. After testing several prospects, they ultimately went for a veteran signal-caller like Kirk Cousins.

see also NFL News: Kirk Cousins will be available in free agency

Cousins came off a remarkable tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. However, the NFC North club opted not to extend his contract, allowing the Falcons to sign him with a lucrative 4-year, $180 million deal.

Advertisement

Expectations were high, but Cousins’ performances were disappointing. The Falcons benched him after 14 games, giving rookie Michael Penix Jr. a chance to start.

Advertisement

Penix Jr. had promising performances, raising questions about Cousins’ future. Now, Terry Fontenot, the Falcons’ general manager, has clarified the team’s plans for the veteran quarterback.

Advertisement

Kirk Cousins, quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons

Fontenot confirmed that Cousins will continue with the Falcons in 2025 but as the backup quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. will start, with Atlanta paying Cousins $40 million in 2025 to mentor the former Washington Huskies player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Falcons still release Kirk Cousins?

Before Fontenot’s statement, many expected the Falcons to release Cousins this offseason. They can still release him, but it would be better to do so before March 17, 2025, to avoid paying him an additional $10 million after that date.

see also Falcons News: Michael Penix Jr. shares first words after replacing Kirk Cousins

However, it appears the Falcons prefer to keep Cousins as Penix Jr.’s backup and insurance if their former first-round pick struggles. This would make Cousins one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks in NFL history.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Falcons release Kirk Cousins? Should the Falcons release Kirk Cousins? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE