Luka Doncic has quickly blossomed into a generational talent, and in the wake of the Mavericks' recent struggles, the Slovenian star has been subject of potential trades in the future.

The hype around Luka Doncic was high from the very first moment he set foot in Dallas. Far from feeling the pressure, the Slovenian star quickly lived up to the expectations and proved to be the Mavs' future.

However, things at the Mavericks haven't been exactly smooth as of late. Even though the team traded for Kyrie Irving in an attempt to pair Doncic with another star, the results haven't been great and now they find themselves out of playoff spots.

It's too soon and even bold to suggest there's any possibility that Doncic leaves the team, but the Mavericks' recent struggles have still led to a hypothetical trade scenario where the Knicks make a push to get him.

Knicks mentioned as potential trade suitor for Luka Doncic

(Via Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report)

"The New York Knicks have a pile of future draft picks. And while RJ Barrett's value has certainly gone down this season, Immanuel Quickley's has risen, and the Knicks could try to bring Luka to the game's biggest media market with a package like the ones it offered the Jazz for Donovan Mitchell.

"New York could offer multiple draft picks, Barrett, Quickley, and Quentin Grimes, to the Mavericks. And with the Knicks, Luka would be reunited with the second option that he went to the conference finals with, Brunson. Plus, he'd have a dynamic rim runner and protector in Mitchell Robinson, assuming Dallas wouldn't insist on him being in the deal too."

Parting with Doncic is the last thing the Mavs would do, even if the Slovenian requests a trade at some point. Nothing suggests they're ready to part ways, as he still has many years left in his contract plus a player option for another one. But if he were to be on the market, New York would make sense as a suitor.