All-Stars, NBA champions, Hall of Famers, and guys that were out of the league after just one season. LeBron James has seen it all throughout his career, but who are his best teammates? Let's break it down.

Even before entering the NBA in 2003, LeBron James has always been a polarizing player. Either you love him or you hate him, there’s just no in-between, and that’s not likely to change any time soon. Some young fans think James is the greatest player of all time, while the elders give the edge to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or even Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. That’s not for us to decide or debate this time.

However, one of the strongest arguments - both in favor and against - of James’ legacy has been his teammates. Some argue he’s carried bad teams to the Finals, some claim he can’t win without help. Actually, both arguments could be true at the same time. James has been in the league for a long time and has had his fair share of All-Star teammates and bottom-of-the-bench kind of guys as well.

That’s why today, we’re going to put together the ultimate ranking of his top 40 greatest teammates, and you’ll be the judge after reading these paragraphs. Note: All stats are from their time being teammates with LeBron and the ranking will be based on their contributions to his career and impact on the court.

40. Russell Westbrook

Stats: 16.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 6.9 APG, 46 W, 51 L

Accolades: 1 MVP, 9 All-Star Games, 2 NBA All-Star Game MVP, 2 All-NBA, 1 NBA All-Rookie, 2 scoring champion, 3 assists leader

To say Russell Westbrook's stint at the Lakers was a complete failure is an understatement. Los Angeles made an aggressive trade with the Wizards hoping to land a third star to help LeBron and Anthony Davis, but Brodie was a shell of himself with the Purple and Gold.

It didn't take long for Westbrook to become the subject of critics and mockery, as he left a lot to be desired practically every time he took the court. Eventually, the Lakers accepted their mistake by sending him to Utah as part of a three-team trade.

39. James Jones

Stats: 3.6 PPG, 1.1 RPG, 0.3 APG, 297 W, 104 L

Accolades: 3 NBA championships

James Jones surely won’t be among LeBron James’ most skilled teammates but he should be his favorite. They shared the court for 7 of his 14 seasons in the league and he carried him around even despite his limited contributions on the court.

Jones was little more than a three-point specialist and rarely saw any playing time at all before garbage time. Still, his 40% career three-point shooting was heavily valued by the King from 2010 to 2017.

38. Jeff McInnis

Stats: 12.5 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 5.8 APG, 57 W, 47 L

Accolades: None

Jeff McInnis’ career had a lot of ups and downs. He bounced around the league, tried his luck overseas in China, came back, and even shared the court with LeBron James, on what may arguably be the most successful passage of his career.

McInnis instantly became a starter for the Cavaliers and his ball-handling, playmaking, and three-point shooting were perfectly suited for their offense. However, he left the team as a free agent after just two seasons and his career took a major downfall ever since.

37. Lonzo Ball

Stats: 8.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.7 APG, 20 W, 14 L

Accolades: All-Rookie

There was a lot of hype surrounding Lonzo Ball out of UCLA, as he was viewed as the second coming of Jason Kidd and the savior of the Los Angeles Lakers. However, off-court issues with his father, struggles with his shot, and never-ending injuries condemned his stint with the purple and gold.

Ball is already an elite defender and passer so he’s still in line for quite a successful career in the NBA. Nevertheless, he’s the kind of player that needs the ball on his hands to thrive so he’s not much of a good fit next to LeBron James.

36. Kyle Korver

Stats: 8.9 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.0 APG, 85 W, 59 L

Accolades: 1 All-Star Game

Kyle Korver is one of the greatest shooters of all time. Moreover, he put a lot of work on his game to stop being a defensive liability and became a pivotal part of some of the most dominating teams in the Eastern Conference of the last decade.

Korver joined the Cavs to pursue an NBA championship and hit several big shots during his brief stint with the King but they eventually traded him.

35. Daniel Gibson

Stats: 7.0 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 1.5 APG, 195 W, 91 L

Accolades: None

It took him some time but Daniel Gibson eventually found his way to the starting lineup thanks to his 41% shooting from beyond the arc. He became an important part of a team that eventually made it to the Finals, where they were swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

Eric Snow took Gibson under his wing and put a lot of work on his craft as a defender to become a 3-and-D specialist. Still, the team’s struggles during the post-LeBron James era and a lack of offers forced him to retire after just 6 seasons.

34. Eric Snow

Stats: 4.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 3.7 APG, 163 W, 121 L

Accolades: All-Defensive

Most young fans don’t remember him now but Eric Snow was an outstanding and versatile defender. He even made 127 consecutive starts for the Cleveland Cavaliers and had occasional scoring outbursts as the team’s X-Factor.

However, he joined the Cavaliers towards the final passage of his career so he eventually lost a lot of ground until he was forced to retire due to arthritis. He was one of the team’s captains and went on to serve as an assistant coach until the end of the year.

33. Derrick Rose

Stats: 9.8 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 1.6 APG, 9 W, 7 L

Accolades: MVP, All-NBA, 3 All-Stars, All-Rookie, Rookie of the Year

Derrick Rose was LeBron James’ biggest threat in the Eastern Conference before injuries derailed his career. He was ready to take the throne and LeBron James always had nothing but respect for his game. Truth to be told, he was the most electrifying point guard in the league by a long stretch.

James even reached out to him in 2010 to team up after the Cavs lost in the 2nd round of the playoffs, but that didn’t happen until 2017. Needless to say, that version of Rose was far from his MVP level and the Cavaliers traded him away midseason after just 16 games (7 starts).

32. Brandon Ingram

Stats: 17.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.4 19 W, 15 L

Accolades: 1 All-Star Game, All-Rookie

There was a lot of hype when LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers and rightfully so, as everybody hoped his mentorship was going to finally bring the best out of promising - yet raw prospect Brandon Ingram. Sadly for him, they traded him after just one season together.

Ingram and the Lakers were en route to the playoffs before James’ suffered a groin injury that sidelined for a third of the season. He then was diagnosed with a career-risking condition but was able to overcome it.

31. Carlos Boozer

Stats: 15.3 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 1.9 APG, 32 W, 40 L

Accolades: All-NBA, 2 All-Star Games, All-Rookie

Carlos Boozer spent the two first seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and was only teammates with LeBron during his rookie year, becoming the second-leading scorer on the team to James’ 20.9 points per game.

It looked like the Cavs had something pretty good going on with James, Boozer, Jeff McInnis, and Zydrunas Ilgauskas, but Boozer left after just one season together, signing a six-year 70 million dollar contract with the Utah Jazz. They could’ve been a menace in the post together.

30. Antawn Jamison

Stats: 15.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.4 APG, 22 W, 9 L

Accolades: 2 All-Star Games, All-Rookie, Sixth Man of the Year

Antawn Jamison was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers midseason in 2010 so he didn’t spend much time with James before he left for the Miami Heat. Still, his impact was quite felt on both ends of the court.

It didn’t take long for Jamison to establish his presence as a scorer both at the small forward and power forward spot. His rebounding and shooting were quite welcome but he was still far from his prime.

29. Delonte West

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 130 W, 51 L

Accolades: None

Delonte West’s story is heartbreaking. He came from a rough environment but worked his way into the league, and his efforts in the defensive end, efficient three-point shooting, and clutch scoring - especially in the playoffs granted him a spot in the Cavaliers’ starting rotation.

West was a solid two-way combo guard who was the perfect complement for Mo Williams. However, off-court issues, including an alleged story with James’ mother, substance abuse, and struggles with bipolar disorder, derailed an otherwise promising career in the NBA.

28. Rajon Rondo

Stats: 7.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 6.1 APG, 60 W, 31 L

Accolades: 2 NBA championships, All-NBA, 4 All-Defensive, 4 All-Star Games, All-Rookie, Steals leader, 3-times Assists leader

Rajon Rondo embodied the Boston Celtics that despised LeBron James during the second half of the 2010s. However, he then buried the hatched and joined forces with the King in the Los Angeles Lakers, building a great relationship with him on and off the court.

Rondo was nowhere near the suffocating defender and top-notch playmaker he was in his prime and he had been better coming off the bench while James’ run the point with the first unit, but he still came through in clutch times for the purple and gold.

27. Mario Chalmers

Stats: 8.6 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.4 APG, 261 W, 97 L

Accolades: 2 NBA championships, All-Rookie

Mario Chalmers was the Miami Heat’s starting point guard during LeBron James’ tenure at South Beach. However, it seems like the King wasn’t exactly fond of his decision-making and even advocated for them to draft Shabazz Napier.

Even so, Chalmers was all the team could ask for from a guy on his role. He mostly played off the ball with James and Wade running the offense and was a decent three-point shooter that could guard multiple spots.

26. Rashard Lewis

Stats: 4.3 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 0.6 APG, 102 W, 34 L

Accolades: NBA champion, 2 All-Star Games

Rashard Lewis was a problem in his prime. He could flat-out hoop and score in bunches, as he had the handles of a shooting guard in the body of a power-forward. Nonetheless, like many other players on this list, he was far from his prime when he joined LeBron.

He wasn’t needed to score at a high pace like earlier on his career but still, Lewis brought his A-Game in the defensive end when the Heat needed a stop, especially in the playoffs, even starting for them in the ECF vs. the Indiana Pacers.

25. Sasha Pavlovic

Stats: 5.8 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 1.0 APG, 205 W, 102 L

Accolades: None

Aleksandar ‘Sasha’ Pavlovic was a streaky shooter who made most of his contributions coming off the bench during the first couple of years of his career with the Cavaliers. However, he worked his way into the rotation and became a regular starter in the playoff later on.

Pavlovic spent 5 seasons with the King. His bigger trait was his three-point shooting, which perfectly suited LeBron James’ playing style. Following his trade from Cleveland, he played for the Timberwolves, Mavericks, Pelicans (Hornets), Celtics, and Blazers.

24. Drew Gooden

Stats: 11.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.1 APG, 181 W, 129 L

Accolades: All-Rookie

The Cleveland Cavaliers were looking to build for the future and traded for Drew Gooden to pair him up with LeBron James. While Gooden didn’t end up playing up to the standards of a top-5 pick, he was extremely productive for them, especially in the defensive end.

Gooden was a solid rebounder on both ends of the court. He was also a good pick-and-roll scorer when James was running the offense but lacked the range of modern power-forwards. Still, he was a nightly double-double threat during his time with the King.

23. Dwight Howard

Stats: 7.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 0.6 APG, 61 W, 19 L

Accolades: NBA Champion, 8 All-NBA, 5 All-Defensive, 8 All-Star Games, All-Rookie, 2-times Blocks leader, 5-times Rebounds leader, 3-times Defensive Player of the Year

Dwight Howard completed his redemption story by helping the Los Angeles Lakers win their first NBA Championship in 10 years after leaving the team on bad terms after just one season at the Staples Center.

Howard wasn't in his prime anymore but he played his heart off in the defensive end. He reported to the team in the best shape of his career and it paid off, as he became the first guy off Frank Vogel's bench and even started some games in the 2020 playoffs.

22. Danny Green

Stats: 8.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.6 APG, 78 W, 21 L

Accolades: 3 NBA championships, All-Defensive

Danny Green has worked his heart off to get in the NBA. He went from spending most of his time in the G-League to becoming one of the best 3-and-D players in the league and a pivotal part of championship-contending teams.

Green didn’t spend much time on the court next to James during his rookie season, as the Cavaliers waived him after just 20 games. Now, his defense played a huge part in helping the Lakers win their 17th NBA Championship, even though he got a lot of criticism for missing a potential game-winner in Game 5 of the Finals.

21. Alex Caruso

Stats: 5.7 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.8 APG, 47 W, 19 L

Accolades: NBA Champion

Well, Alex Caruso has made a name for himself for looking like everything but an NBA player. He became a meme for his looks but turned into a fan favorite because of his never-ending hustle in the defensive end and his impressively explosive dunks.

Caruso became one of the biggest fan favorites for the Lakers for his great defense and playmaking. He made huge plays down the stretch in the playoffs and the 2020 NBA Finals and proved that he belongs in the NBA.

20. Mike Miller

Stats: 3.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 0.9 APG, 169 W, 66 L

Accolades: 2 NBA championships, All-Rookie, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year

Mike Miller was an unusual contributor for the Miami Heat. He often stepped up when things got hard or started in place for an injured player. Still, he did knock some huge three-pointers to help them on their championship runs for four seasons.

Miller was asked to do one thing and one thing only: spread the floor with his sweet shooting stroke from beyond the arc. He was far from his prime when he teamed up with the King but established a great relationship with him, even following him to the Cavaliers in 2015.

19. Norris Cole

Stats: 5.6 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 2.1 APG, 198 W, 74 L

Accolades: 2 NBA championships

Norris Cole is the kind of hustler whose impact goes far beyond numbers. He was a terrific backcourt defender, average playmaker, and solid three-point shooter that had a feel for hitting great shots for the Miami Heat. He would get physical regardless of his lack of size.

In fact, coach Erik Spoelstra often trusted him to close out games over Mario Chalmers because of his instincts for picking up his rival’s pockets with his active hands. Also, he started their 2012 comeback vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder with back-to-back three-pointers.

18. Timofey Mozgov

Stats: 7.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 0.6 APG, 108 W, 36 L

Accolades: NBA champion

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers had it all to succeed and get back at the Golden State Warriors. Well, all but one thing: an old-fashioned, heavy-footed, defensive-minded 7-footer, so they traded for Timofey Mozgov.

Mozgov was - in the words of LeBron James - the first ‘True Big’ he had played with since Zydrunas Ilgauskas and his physical presence below the rim forced Andrew Bogut out of the hardwood. He became the first Russian player to play in a Finals game.

17. Matthew Dellavedova

Stats: 5.9 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 3.4 APG, 122 W, 42 L

Accolades: NBA champion

Matthew Dellavedova is the kind of player all coaches would kill to have on their team. He’s a fierce dog that will suffocate opposing guards all over the court, as well as an above-the-average playmaker and three-point shooter.

Dellavedova’s role as a backup point guard in their 2015-16 championship run was huge, especially when it came to shadowing Stephen Curry from baseline to baseline in the NBA Finals. He’ll get dirty, put his body on the line, and get inside your head, but he’ll get the stop.

16. Kyle Kuzma

Stats: 14.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.7 APG, 86 W, 42 L

Accolades: NBA Champion, All-Rookie

Kyle Kuzma must have impressed LeBron James a lot during his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers because he was the lone survivor of their rebuilding process. In fact, the Lakers rathered give up on various first-round picks just to keep Kuzma on the team.

Kuzma regressed a bit with Anthony Davis on the team and sometimes it felt like they could’ve used that spot on another guard instead. Still, he was one of the main reasons why they were able to win the NBA Championship in 2020.

15. Shane Battier

Stats: 5.1 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 0.9 APG, 186 W, 71 L

Accolades: 2 NBA championships, 2 All-Defensive, All-Rookie

Shane Battier was never the most athletic guy or the flashiest scorer but he was a master at two things: taking charges and stopping players on the wing. Also, he was a proficient and impressively effective three-point shooter.

Battier was the ultimate stopper for the Miami Heat. He was the team’s leader in three-pointers made, three-point percentage, and finished second in charges drawn during their last championship run, and also hit some huge shots in clutch time.

14. Chris Andersen

Stats: 5.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 0.3 APG, 117 W, 36 L

Accolades: NBA champion

Chris Andersen was a much-needed energy boost for LeBron James and the Miami Heat during their 2012-13 championship run, as they lacked a true big man that could match up with guys like Roy Hibbert, Amar’e Stoudemire, and Joakim Noah below the rim.

Andersen never ran out of gas. He was a hustler and an entertainer and his energy were just contagious. His impact went far beyond the stat-sheet and his presence in the paint was quite disruptive for opposing players due to his ability to swat shots and make the most of his 84-inch wingspan.

13. Tristan Thompson

Stats: 7.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 0.7 APG, 236 W, 111 L

Accolades: NBA champion, All-Rookie

It’s pretty fair to state that Tristan Thompson hasn’t lived up to the expectations that come with being a 4th overall pick. That being said, he did play a huge role in their 2015-16 championship run, as his offensive rebounding gave them a significant edge vs. the small-ball Golden State Warriors.

Thompson has a lot to thank LeBron for. He pretty much got him a 5-year 82-million contract after putting a good word on him with the team’s management. It didn't go according to plan, but that's another story.

12. Udonis Haslem

Stats: 4.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 0.5 APG, 184 W, 74 L

Accolades: 3 NBA championships, All-Rookie

Udonis Haslem has spent his entire career with the Miami Heat and even though he’s numbers are quite underwhelming, his veteran presence and vocal leadership played a huge part in their last championship runs.

Haslem’s physical defense, screens, and rebounding made it easier for everybody around him. He also mentored and picked the brains of most of his teammates, James included. His stats won’t take him to the Hall of Fame, but he's earned his spot on this list.

11. J.R. Smith

Stats: 10.1 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.6 APG, 223 W, 100 L

Accolades: 2 NBA championships, Sixth Man of the Year

J.R. Smith knew that playing with LeBron James was his last shot at redemption following a career full of controversies and off-the-court shenanigans. Regardless of what some people may think, he matured a lot over his tenure with the Cavaliers and finally put basketball first on his list of priorities.

Smith’s three-point shooting and backcourt defense were substantial in the Cavs’ 3 straight trips to the NBA Finals, although he’ll always be remembered for his blatant mistake in 2017 vs. the Golden State Warriors when he dribbled out the clock thinking the game score was tied. Ouch. He did win another ring with The King in 2020 but he barely played with the Lakers.

10. Mo Williams

Stats: 14.4 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 4.0 APG, 168 W, 54 L

Accolades: NBA champion, 1 All-Star Game

Mo Williams was a pivotal figure in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2008-09 season. He averaged almost 18 points per game to help them get a 66-16 record, including 39-2 in their own turf, the Quicken Loans Arena.

Williams was an All-Star that season but the Cavs lost to the Orlando Magic in the playoffs. Next season, it was the Celtics who beat them in the second round. After bouncing around the league for a couple of years, Williams eventually came back to join James and the Cavs for their 2015-16 championship run, although with a lesser role (8.2 points per game on 18.2 minutes a night).

9. Anderson Varejao

Stats: 6.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 0.8 APG, 327 W, 171 L

Accolades: All-Defensive

Anderson Varejao was a solid presence on both sides of the glass. He spent 8 seasons giving LeBron James second-chance opportunities, putting-back misses, and setting - mobile and often dirty - screens for him.

Varejao kind of broke out as a scorer once James left the team and was often hurt, but his contributions in the defensive end can’t be unnoticed. Notably, James defended him for his reputation as a flopper, claiming he was just ‘taking physical charges’. That’s a good one.

8. Ray Allen

Stats: 10.0 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.7 APG, 133 W, 52 L

Accolades: 2 NBA championships, 2 All-NBA, 10 All-Star Games, All-Rookie, Hall of Famer

Ray Allen went from hero to villain pretty quickly. He was a part of the Boston Celtics’ Big 3 that went toe-to-toe with LeBron James for years, won a ring with them, and then left town to join their biggest rival at the time: the Miami Heat.

Allen’s three-point shooting was one of the keys of the Heat’s 2nd championship run. He opened up the court for James and Wade’s drives with his presence on the perimeter, and his savvy presence as a veteran paid off in crunch time. In fact, James was a Ray Allen three-pointer away from losing the 2013 Finals vs. the Spurs, but Jesus Shuttlesworth hit one of the most clutch shots in NBA history.

7. Shaquille O’Neal

Stats: 11.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 46 W, 18 L

Accolades: 4 NBA championships, MVP, 3 Finals MVPs, 14 All-NBA, 3 All-Defensive, 15 All-Star Games, 3 All-Star MVPs, All-Rookie, Rookie of the Year, 2-time Scoring champion, Hall of Famer

Well, Shaquille O'Neal was far from his prime when he joined LeBron and the Cavs in 2009. He was already 37 years old and a 4-time NBA champion, so obviously he didn’t have the same drive, energy, and impact on the court that he was used to having throughout the first passage of his career.

However, Shaq was still playing some pretty impressive defense before hurting his thumb and missing the final five weeks of the season. He came back in time for the playoffs but the Celtics eventually beat them in the 2nd round. They could’ve faced Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in the Finals to fulfill Shaq’s motto for the season, which was: ‘Win a ring for the King’.

6. Zydrunas Ilgauskas

Stats: 12.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.1 APG, 402 W, 239 L

Accolades: 2 All-Star Games, All-Rookie

Zydrunas Ilgauskas holds the record for most seasons (tied with 8) and games played with LeBron James (641). He was the ultimate teammate on and off the court and the chemistry between the two in the pick-and-roll was notable throughout the 8 seasons they played together.

They were so close that Ilgauskas followed The King to Miami for the final year of his career and LeBron even attended his jersey retirement ceremony mid-season despite playing the next day with the Heat. According to James, he was ‘the first pure big man’ he ever played with but sadly, they never won a ring together.

5. Kevin Love

Stats: 16.7 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 2.1 APG, 219 W, 96 L

Accolades: NBA champion, 2 All-NBA, 5 All-Stars, All-Rookie, Most Improved Player, Rebounds leader

Kevin Love was a star during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, like most stars in that franchise’s history, he failed to find success in the playoffs. So, after six years with the Timberwolves, he packed his bags thanks to the three-team trade that made him LeBron James’ new Chris Bosh.

Love didn’t need to be a volume scorer anymore and he embraced his role perfectly with the Cavs. There were some reports about some miscues between him and the rest of the team but he always brought his A-Game on the court, helping the King deliver a Larry O’Brien trophy to ‘The Land’ with his rebounding and three-point shooting.

4. Chris Bosh

Stats: 16.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.5 APG, 257 W, 99 L

Accolades: 2 NBA championships, 1 All-NBA, 11 All-Star Games, All-Rookie

Chris Bosh was one of the best two-way players in the league during his time in Toronto. He joined the Heat and took two steps back to adjust his game to Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, doing all the little things in both ends of the court to help their winning cause.

Bosh doesn’t get enough credit for his impact on that Heat team, but he always delivered when they needed him the most. In fact, he out hustled Tim Duncan for an offensive rebound that became Ray Allen’s historical three-pointer. There would be no Big 3 without Chris Bosh.

3. Kyrie Irving

Stats: 22.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 5.1 APG, 171 W, 64 L

Accolades: NBA champion, 2 All-NBA, 6 All-Star Games, All-Star MVP, All-Rookie, Rookie of the Year

Kyrie Irving was the hope of the Cleveland Cavaliers once LeBron James left town. However, he failed to lead the team’s rebuilding until the King came back in 2014 when they made their first trip to the NBA Finals.

Irving and James didn’t always get along but it was clear that LeBron needed him and his instant offensive spark to beat the Golden State Warriors. He knocked down one of the most clutch and iconic shots in NBA Finals history and helped the Cavs become the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit at that stage, winning their first - and only - championship ever.

2. Anthony Davis

Stats: 24.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.1 APG, 89 W, 48 L

Accolades: NBA Champion, 8 All-NBA, 4 All-Defensive, 8 All-Star Games, All-Star MVP, All-Rookie, 3-times Blocks leader

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have clearly built a strong rapport and a solid relationship on and off the court, and if someone ever doubted their abilities to compete at the highest level, they definitely silenced their critics by leading the Lakers to their 17th NBA Championship.

It only took them one season to dominate the league from start to finish and their playoff run in the bubble in Orlando will go down as one of the greatest of all time. Moreover, James embraced a different role next to Davis, who became the first teammate to ever outscore him for a full season.

1. Dwyane Wade

Stats: 20.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 4.5 AST, 258 W, 113 L

Accolades: 3 NBA championships, 1 Finals MVP, 8 All-NBA, 3 All-Defensive, 13 All-Star Games, All-Star MVP, All-Rookie, Scoring champion

Dwyane Wade isn’t only the greatest LeBron James’ teammate ever but also the missing piece he craved for so long to win his first NBA championship. He embraced a slightly lesser role to make room for James but it definitely paid off, as they made it to 4 straight NBA Finals, winning two of them.

Wade was the ultimate two-way shooting guard. He could get a stop, alter shots, and be a one-man fast-break. He spent 4 and a half seasons next to James (half of it with the Cleveland Cavaliers) and put together a Hall of Fame-kind of resume, as well as one of the most dominant one-two punches in NBA history thanks to their chemistry on and off the court.