Miami Heat will play against Atlanta Hawks in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Interesting duel will take place in the Eastern Conference between two teams that are currently in the Play-in zone, but close to the Playoff positions. On the Atlanta Hawks side, they have a 32-32 record, which is why they are only 3 victories behind the Brooklyn Nets, the last qualified.

Miami Heat, meanwhile, have a balance of 34-31, only one below the Brooklyn team, although with a greater number of defeats (3 more). For this reason, victory would not allow them to equalize in sixth place, although they would be very close.

When will Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat at the Miami-Dade Arena, Miami, Florida this Monday, March 6 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

