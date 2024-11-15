NBA News: Dallas Mavericks get key update on Kyrie Irving ahead of Spurs matchup

Kyrie Irving was absent during the Dallas Mavericks’ narrow 115-113 loss to the Utah Jazz earlier this week due to a shoulder issue. As the Mavericks prepare to face the San Antonio Spurs this Saturday, the big question is whether Irving will return to action.

The Dallas Mavericks find themselves in a tough spot, enduring a four-game losing streak in the 2024-25 NBA regular season. With their playoff ambitions in a competitive Western Conference, every game matters. The return of Kyrie Irving for next game vs the San Antonio Spurs could be pivotal in helping Dallas regain momentum and break out of their slump.

Irving’s absence was felt against the Utah Jazz, a team with a 2-8 record, making the loss all the more frustrating. Without their star guard, Jason Kidd’s squad struggled to maintain consistency, despite Luka Doncic’s dazzling 37-point performance. Kyrie has been one of Dallas’ standout performers this season, and his presence on the court is crucial.

The good news is that Irving is not listed on the NBA injury report, suggesting he is likely to be available against the Spurs. This is a significant boost for Dallas, which desperately need his scoring and playmaking. However, not all updates are positive, as other key players remain listed on the report, raising concerns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mavericks’ injury woes

The most notable name on the injury report is Luka Doncic. The Slovenian guard is dealing with a right knee contusion that has lingered for several days. Despite this, Doncic played through the issue against Utah, where he delivered a remarkable performance. Listed as “probable,” Luka is expected to play against San Antonio.

Advertisement

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks talks with head coach Jason Kidd in the first half of the NBA In-Season Tournament game against the LA Clippers at American Airlines Center on November 10, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

On the other hand, PJ Washington’s status remains uncertain. The 26-year-old power forward, nursing a right-knee sprain, missed the game against the Jazz and is now listed as “doubtful” for Saturday’s matchup.

Advertisement

Irving’s impact on the Mavericks

For the Mavericks, having Kyrie Irving on the court could make all the difference. Since joining the team in early 2023, the 32-year-old guard has been instrumental in their success. He played a critical role in last season’s run to the NBA Finals and has maintained a high level of performance this year.

see also NBA News: Luka Doncic reveals Mavericks' main problem in recent losing streak

Irving is currently averaging 25.2 points per game, second only to Doncic’s 29.3. He also ranks second in assists for Dallas with 4.9 per game, behind Luka’s 8.0. Additionally, Irving’s efficiency—shooting close to 55% from the field and beyond the arc—underscores his importance to the team’s offensive system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the Mavericks host the Spurs at the American Airlines Center, the potential return of Irving couldn’t come at a better time. His presence will be key in helping Dallas snap their losing streak and reestablish themselves as contenders in the Western Conference.