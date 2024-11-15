NCAAB News: Kiyan Anthony, son of former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, announces college decision

The college decision of Kiyan Anthony, son of former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, was announced. The young player is causing great expectation for his future.

Kiyan Anthony announced his college decision amidst the anticipation of fans who were anxious about his choice. The son of New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony put an end to the great expectations surrounding the start of his NCAA basketball career.

Anthony’s choice of university will be a before and after in the nascent career of Carmelo‘s son, who will take his first steps in college. As a high school senior, he has already demonstrated skill moves that qualify him as one of the promising future prospects in world basketball.

While his selection is an expected development, it is important to clarify that he is still a young man who has a lot of room for improvement and growth to qualify as a promising name in the coming years. Undoubtedly, his family legacy as the son of Carmelo places him as a name that could make it to the NBA in the future.

Kiyan Anthony’s college decision

Kiyan Anthony has decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and play for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team. The 17-year-old’s announcement was streamed live on YouTube via Carmelo’s “7PM in Brooklyn” channel. The choice came over USC and Auburn, two other programs interested in the son of the former Knicks star.

Carmelo Anthony, former player of the Los Angeles Lakers

Which position does Kiyan Anthony play?

Kiyan Anthony play as shooting guard and is ranked sixth nationally at his position for the class of 2025. His father is a 10-time NBA All-Star and knows that talent alone is not enough. Carmelo has emphasized the importance of prioritizing Kiyan’s growth and improvement rather than rushing him into the professional ranks.

Carmelo Anthony had also played for the Syracuse Orange

As a college basketball player, Carmelo Anthony had decided to play for the same team that will now have his son on its roster. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward played one season for the Syracuse Orange, leading the team to a national championship and winning the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player award before entering the 2003 NBA draft.