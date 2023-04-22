New York Knicks will face Cleveland Cavaliers for the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Cleveland Cavaliers will visit New York Knicks in what will be the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks online free in the US on Fubo]

The New York Knicks were able to become strong at home. They started the series off in the best way with a win, then the Cavaliers evened it up to go to New York 1-1. There, the Knicks got a 99-79 victory putting things 2-1 in their favor.

Of course, if they manage to get strong at Madison Square Gardens, they have the series assured since they will play 3 games there and they have already won 1 in Cleveland. On the Cavs side, they know they need to win this game because even reversing a 3-1 won't be impossible, it will be very difficult.

When will Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks at the Madison Square Gardens, New York City will take place this Sunday, April 23 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other option: ABC.

