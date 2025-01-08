Trending topics:
Warriors' Draymond Green predicts two possible outcomes for Jimmy Butler amid Miami Heat tensions

As Jimmy Butler serves a seven-game suspension imposed by the Miami Heat and awaits potential trade offers, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has weighed in on the situation.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat shoots over Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 27, 2022.
By Alejandro Lopez Vega

For nearly a week, Jimmy Butler has been serving a seven-game suspension handed down by the Miami Heat due to behavior deemed detrimental to the team. As the star forward awaits potential trade offers from other NBA franchises, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green shared his thoughts on how the situation might unfold.

“I could see two things happening,” the Warriors star said on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. He elaborated on two possible scenarios: “I could see Pat Riley sending Jimmy Butler to an organization that he absolutely hates, that’s garbage,” Green stated.

He continued with his second prediction: “I could also see Pat Riley saying, ‘Hey, go home for the rest of the year. Just go home, we’ll pay you, that’s fine. We’re not trading you anywhere.’”

Green’s comments suggest two potential outcomes for the ongoing conflict between Butler and Heat President Pat Riley. In the first scenario, Jimmy could be traded to a lesser team, far from his championship aspirations. In the second, he might be sidelined for the remainder of the season, with his professional future left unresolved until the summer.

Draymond Green rules out reconciliation

In addition to outlining these scenarios, Green shared what he believes is the least likely resolution. “The scenario I don’t see, I don’t see it just playing out with Jimmy back in the good graces with them, and Jimmy just being who Jimmy is, I don’t see that, I think it’s too far past gone,” he said.

Green’s remarks reflect the belief that the tensions between Butler and the organization—particularly with team president Pat Riley—have reached a breaking point. The Heat’s public announcement last Friday of Butler’s suspension, coupled with their stated intention to trade him, seems to confirm this sentiment.

How are the Heat faring without Butler?

Despite the off-court drama, the Miami Heat have had to press on with their 2024-25 NBA season. Results, however, have been mixed. Three games into Butler’s seven-game suspension, the Heat have experienced ups and downs.

They suffered a devastating 36-point loss to the Utah Jazz at Kaseya Center, followed by a grueling double-overtime defeat against the Sacramento Kings. However, the team bounced back with a morale-boosting win against the Warriors on Tuesday, offering some respite amid the turmoil.

With their star player sidelined and his future uncertain, the Heat’s ability to remain competitive this season remains in question. Time will tell how they navigate this challenging chapter without Butler.

