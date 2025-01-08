Former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis suggests an opponent for Tyson Fury's next fight

After losing a second time to Oleksandr Usyk in December, there was speculation regarding a potential retirement of 36-year-old Tyson Fury. However, Lennox Lewis believes that “The Gypsy King” should continue his career, and even suggested an opponent.

“He goes to London. The biggest fight in history. Maybe Anthony Joshua,” said Lewis, a former undisputed heavyweight champion, while asked by TNT Sports if Fury should retire. This potential showdown is one that boxing fans have been expecting for quite some time, and Joshua himself is eager to make it true.

When asked about his 2025 goals while speaking with Channels Television, Joshua made a clear statement: “Three-time world champion, and Tyson Fury.” While he didn’t want to say who would win in a potential showdown, he insisted that he wants to see it become a reality.

“We’ll see, let us get in the ring. Only God knows, but for me we’ll see in the future,” Joshua added. Meanwhile, promoter Eddie Hearn is also eager to make that fight happen.

Anthony Joshua has called out Tyson Fury (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

“I don’t think it’s time to start screaming, this night is Usyk vs Fury, but the reality is there’s only one fight for Tyson Fury and that’s Anthony Joshua,” Hearn told DAZN after Fury’s rematch with Usyk. “It’s the biggest fight probably in the history of British boxing, everyone will always want to see it.”

Both Joshua and Fury come from defeats

A fight between Joshua and Fury would be important for both boxers, especially as they need to recover from their recent defeats. As Fury once again lost to Usyk in a cagey 12-round fight, Joshua suffered a fifth round knockout loss to IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois in September.

Fans and experts alike are clamoring for Fury vs. Joshua, with many urging the heavyweight titans to collide at Wembley Stadium in what could be a defining moment for British boxing. With Joshua confirming his intentions, it’s only a matter of time.