Former Lakers player slams LeBron James, blames him for worsening the NBA

LeBron James is universally regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but a former Los Angeles Lakers player has taken aim at the 40-year-old superstar, accusing him of worsening the NBA.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Few would dispute LeBron James’ status as the greatest NBA player of his generation. Over the past two decades, he has dominated the league, securing multiple championships with different teams, earning a place in the GOAT debate alongside other legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. However, one former Los Angeles Lakers player holds a differing opinion and has even blamed LeBron for negatively impacting the game.

“I believe LeBron James is going to leave the game worse than he found it,” Kwame Brown said in a video posted on social media. “That’s just my particular opinion because he doesn’t have any accountability for how he’s impacted the game.”

The 42-year-old former power forward specifically criticized LeBron for influencing a shift in the NBA’s playing style, claiming it has had detrimental effects. “LeBron James is a football player playing basketball,” Brown asserted. “They changed the rules to accommodate his skill set,” he added, suggesting that others were complicit in allowing these changes to benefit James.

Explaining how these rule alterations impacted the league, Kwame said: “They got rid of the power forward. They got rid of all these people that can contest his shots and be there at the basket. So he have a wide open lane and do what he does.”

Kwame Brown #54 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw during the game against the Charlotte Bobcats on October 21, 2005.

NBA viewership under debate

Brown’s comments on LeBron came amid ongoing discussions regarding the NBA’s declining viewership numbers in recent years. I heard LeBron say Christmas Day belongs to the NBA. Not no damn more. LeBron, I strongly disagree with you on that,” Brown began. “I know nobody else ain’t going to tell you… The numbers don’t bear out what you’re saying, sir.”

Kwame then continued his criticism of LeBron’s style of play and the impact he believes it has had on the NBA throughout his two-decade career. However, he did offer a slight concession, stating: “Great player, though. No hate on that.”

Brown’s history with LeBron

Kwame Brown’s career ran parallel to LeBron James’ rise in the NBA. Brown debuted with the Washington Wizards in 2001, later playing for teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and finishing his career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013. Throughout his career, he had multiple encounters with LeBron, who was with the Cleveland Cavaliers and later the Miami Heat during that time.

NBA News: LeBron James opens up about key factor behind Lakers' loss to Mavericks

Despite their shared NBA tenure, Brown has been critical of LeBron’s skills. “The old-school players wouldn’t have any trouble with LeBron because, at 39, he should have developed a mid-range and a post game, and he still hasn’t yet,” Brown remarked last year. “His game really hasn’t evolved outside of a three and putting his head down and going to the basket.”

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

