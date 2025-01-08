Following a disastrous 2024 season, the San Francisco 49ers have already begun planning for the upcoming campaign. Now, Kyle Shanahan is set to add a new defensive coordinator, but it may not be the ideal choice for fans.

Before the season started, the 49ers were widely regarded as clear favorites to win the 2025 Super Bowl. With a star-studded roster, it seemed like Kyle Shanahan would finally achieve success with the NFC West club.

Unfortunately, numerous setbacks caused the 49ers to become a non-competitive team very quickly. The team was eliminated early this year, prompting Kyle Shanahan to make significant changes to his staff for the upcoming season.

Kyle Shanahan set to add a controversial defensive coordinator for the 49ers

For many fans and analysts, the 49ers were the biggest disappointment this season. Oddsmakers had pegged them as the top candidates to win the 2025 Super Bowl, but they failed to even make the playoffs.

Despite injuries to key players such as Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, the team’s overall performance remained underwhelming. Kyle Shanahan is viewed as primarily responsible for this failure, facing severe criticism after the disappointing campaign.

With their 2024 NFL season concluded, the 49ers have already begun making changes for the next season. Kyle Shanahan aims to build a stronger staff and is now targeting a controversial coach as his future defensive coordinator.

According to Josina Anderson, Kyle Shanahan is set to bring Robert Saleh back as his defensive coordinator. Saleh’s most recent role was as head coach for the New York Jets, but he was fired during the 2024 season after a disappointing tenure with the AFC East club.

Robert Saleh is set to return to the 49ers as defensive coordinator

This would mark the second time Saleh works as the defensive coordinator for the 49ers. He previously collaborated with Kyle Shanahan from 2017 to 2020 before taking the head coaching job with the Jets in 2021.

Will the 49ers fire Kyle Shanahan?

Kyle Shanahan’s tenure with the 49ers has been solid but has yet to yield the ultimate success. He holds a 70-62 record as head coach of the NFC West team but is 0-2 in Super Bowl appearances with San Francisco.

Rumors suggest that the 2025 season could be Shanahan’s final chance to prove himself. He is determined to retain several key players in pursuit of success in the upcoming campaign.

