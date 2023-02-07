Indiana Pacers will visit Miami Heat for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Miami Heat play against Indiana Pacers at the FTX Arena in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

A very interesting game will take place in the Eastern Conference when two teams that fight for different objectives face each other, but with the same goal of being in the next Playoffs. On the one hand will be the locals, the Miami Heat, with a record of 29-25. They are coming off a 2-game losing streak and they want to end it before it's too late.

Their rivals will be the Indiana Pacers, who have deteriorated a lot compared to what was a promising start where they were fighting for the Playoff positions. Although with their 25-30 record it is enough for them to be in the Play-in, they should not be neglected since there are many teams that follow them closely.

When will Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat will be played at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida this Wednesday, February 8 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat in the US

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSSUN.

