Indiana Pacers will play against Milwaukee Bucks for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks will visit Indiana Pacers in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers online free in the US on Fubo]

It will be a duel almost between the extremes of the standings in the Eastern Conference. On one side will be the Milwaukee Bucks, who have already secured their place in the playoffs, although not the first place in the Conference. That is why they need to keep getting victories that allow them to maintain such a convenient position.

Their rivals will be the Indiana Pacers, who currently sit in 12th place with a 33-43 record. They are only 3 victories behind the Chicago Bulls, the last ones that for the moment are staying with the 10th and last place in the Play-in. Of course, they do not want to be left out of the fight to go to the Playoffs and for them they must get victories.

When will Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana will take place this Wednesday, March 29 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: BSIN.

