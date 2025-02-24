Caitlin Clark’s new teammate sends heartfelt message after joining Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever are preparing for the upcoming WNBA season with several key additions, including three-time champion Natasha Howard. The veteran forward, who started her career in Indiana, is set to play a major role alongside Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Howard, who signed with the Fever after two seasons with the Dallas Wings, expressed her feelings on social media about rejoining the franchise.“This is the best I’ve ever been treated in my entire career. The love is unexplainable,” she wrote. “I’ve always mattered, now I’m being shown how much of an impact I’ve always been in the league. I can’t lie, it feels good. God is so amazing.”

The Fever’s front office made Howard’s signing a priority, with general manager Amber Cox making it clear how much the team valued her experience. “We have been focused on this day and this moment since the day we started this process,” Cox said in February.

Howard’s arrival adds another veteran presence to a young team looking to take the next step. After finishing 13-27 last season, Indiana is aiming for a stronger playoff push. The front office has been active in building around Clark and Boston, also signing DeWanna Bonner and Sophie Cunningham to strengthen the roster.

Natasha Howard’s post

She emphasized her role in guiding the team, stating that she wants to instill a winning mentality. “We have the talent, we have the people to do it. I’m happy to be a part of this and also bring the leadership, the desire, to show this young group what it takes to win a championship,” she said during her introductory press conference.

Howard’s career and experience

A two-time All-Star, Howard was originally drafted by the Fever in 2014 before going on to win championships with the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm. She has averaged 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in her career while being known for her defensive presence.

Her leadership will be critical as Indiana looks to improve its standing in a competitive league. The Fever open their season on May 17 against the Chicago Sky, a team that has also made significant changes in the offseason.