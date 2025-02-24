NBA News: Heat’s Tyler Herro admits the team is searching for consistency

The Miami Heat suffered a tough 120-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, despite an outstanding individual performance from Tyler Herro. His efforts weren’t enough to overcome Milwaukee’s strong NBA team play, which ultimately proved to be the difference.

After the game, Herro acknowledged the team’s biggest challenge this season: finding consistency. “Obviously, no one wants to lose, and that’s where we’re at right now,” Herro said. “We’re just continuing to try to find consistency at this point of the season, where we can start stacking wins.”

The Heat’s lone All-Star delivered a stellar performance, dropping 40 points on 12-of-27 shooting from the field, though he struggled from beyond the arc (3-of-12). He also added 11 assists and seven rebounds. Bam Adebayo provided strong support with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins contributed 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Injury setback for Nikola Jovic

With just 27 games remaining in the regular season, Miami faces an urgent need to turn things around. However, they suffered another blow as young forward Nikola Jovic exited the game early due to injury. X-rays later revealed a fracture in the second metacarpal of his right hand, an injury that could sideline the Serbian talent for a significant period.

Erik Spoelstra on the Heat’s late-game collapse

One of Miami’s biggest struggles this season has been maintaining double-digit leads, an issue that resurfaced in Milwaukee. Despite controlling much of the game, the Heat faltered in the fourth quarter, scoring just 20 points while allowing the Bucks to drop 35. A crushing 15-2 Milwaukee run gave the Bucks their first lead, and despite Miami’s attempts to respond, a seven-point unanswered burst sealed the game.

“Their second unit at the top of the quarter really took the momentum,” head coach Erik Spoelstra said, via The Miami Herald. “I had to call two timeouts. [Kevin Porter Jr.] gave them some relief points, and that just kind of shifted the momentum. And from there, it seemed like we couldn’t get a stop for a while.” The Heat will need to find answers quickly as they push toward playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.