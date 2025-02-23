The 2025 NFL season will be a make-or-break year for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, who have significantly fallen short of expectations in 2024. The franchise is giving head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier another chance, but it looks like some players won’t have the same luck.

Tagovailoa might lose a key teammate for the 2025 NFL season as the Dolphins are not expected to put the franchise tag on safety Jevon Holland, who also feels that this may have been his final year in Miami.

In a recent episode of his podcast “Breakin’ House Rules,” Holland admitted that he will probably have to play for another team in the 2025 NFL season as he believes that the Dolphins are giving signs that they don’t intend to keep him.

“Transparently, seeing the Dolphins post things like the Valentine’s Day stuff or like any kind of edit and things like that, you can see guys that may not be here next year or may be somewhere else are just not in it. I’m following them on Instagram, right? And I’m not in none of this no more,” Holland said, via Adam Stites of USA Today. “I’m like, OK, they’ve kinda moved on.

Jevon Holland #8 of the Miami Dolphins waits on defense during a 36-34 Dolphins win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

“I get it. I understand the decision to do that because I would do the same if I was in the same position. But from my perspective, I’m just watching it like — I get it, but like, OK, this is the effects of being a free agent. Your team, or what was your team, starts to phase you out, in a way.”

Holland’s time with Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Holland, 24, was selected out of Oregon by the Dolphins with the 36th pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, a year after the franchise used a first round pick on Tagovailoa. And it didn’t take him long to prove the front office right.

In four years with the Fins, Holland has recorded 301 tackles, five interceptions, 25 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and five sacks. However, the franchise passed on the opportunity to extend his deal before 2024. And with no franchise tag, he’ll be able to explore other options in free agency.

Holland’s potential destinations for the 2025 NFL season

Chances are that Holland will have multiple suitors this offseason. While it might be a bit soon to tell where he’ll play in the 2025 NFL season, he has connections with two teams: the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brian Flores was the Dolphins head coach when Miami drafted Holland, and now he could have an opportunity for a reunion as the Vikings defensive coordinator. Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile also worked with Holland during his time in South Florida, which is why Jacksonville could be another team to watch.

Dolphins might lose another safety

Holland wouldn’t be the only one to leave a gap at the position. The Dolphins may also lose Jordan Poyer, their other starting safety, with the veteran defensive player hitting the open market in March. Therefore, even if the team needs to protect Tagovailoa better in 2025, it will also have to fill holes on the defensive side of the ball.