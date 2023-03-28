Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green explained why he's looking forward to meeting a certain team in the first round of the playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors have been far from their usual self this season. They've struggled more than the average NBA champion, and Stephen Curry's many injuries didn't do a lot to help.

Steve Kerr's team has been dreadful on the road, but they've been as dominant as per usual at CHASE Center. They don't have Andrew Wiggins due to a family matter but they got a major defensive boost with Gary Payton II's comeback.

So, even though they're seeded way below the usual, the Warriors could still make a big splash in the playoffs. That's why Draymond Green would rather face the Sacramento Kings in the first round.

Draymond Green Says He Wants To Face The Kings In The Playoffs

"I'm not upset if the standings shook out how they did today, and we met Sacramento in the first round," Green said on his podcast. "Not because I think Sacramento is a weak team but because travel is so much easier."

"If you think about our road to winning the championship last year, it started with Denver, and then we went to Memphis," continued Green. "The travel that's a lot on your body, and if we could take a bus an hour and ten minutes up the way then I think that's much better for us."

Steph Still Has Faith In The Dubs

Regardless of the rival, the Warriors won't have it easy in the postseason, especially considering how much they've struggled on the road this season. Still, Steph Curry believes in their ability to go the distance:

“It’s inspiring and depressing all at the same time; you still feel like you’re in it, which we are. You still feel like we can peak at the right time.” Curry told Warriors Wire. “There’s a lot of confidence in that."

"But it’s also you don’t want to be in a situation with everything that we’ve accomplished and the idea of who we are that we’re checking the standings for the last 20 games to see if we’re in or out of the play-in tournament vibe. It’s weird in that sense," Steph concluded.

This might as well be the beginning of the end of the Dubs' dynasty. It's been a long time coming, but they've always found a way to come back even stronger. Will they pull it off again? We'll have to wait and see.