Lakers’ Markieff Morris heaps praise on Austin Reaves’ bright future

The Los Angeles Lakers have positioned themselves as strong contenders for the NBA Championship. JJ Redick has played a crucial role in this success. He has demonstrated his ability to develop players and manage the roster effectively. After Anthony Davis’ departure, many expected the team to struggle. However, Austin Reaves stepped up and took charge of the offense alongside LeBron. Following his impressive performances, Lakers player Markieff Morris praised Reaves for his contributions.

“That boy AR, man, Austin Reaves, he different man…He one of the coldest. It’s different when you just catch a glimpse of it, but then when you see it game after game, I’ve only been there for four games, but he’s one of the coldest…. I definitely see a future All-Star,” stated Markieff Morris on TWIN$nWIN$ podcast.

Morris’ high praise adds to the growing recognition. Reaves has earned in Los Angeles Lakers. The young guard has continued to shine, proving himself as a reliable playmaker and clutch scorer. Austin took advantage of Anthony Davis’ departure to step up and showcase his talent. His ability to create shots, make smart decisions, and hold his own defensively has been key for the Lakers.

Reaves is averaging 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists this season. However, the stats fail to reflect his true impact on the team. Austin has managed to learn from LeBron James his ability to be a total player on the court. He manages to stand out by scoring more than 30 points at times and even manages to dish out more than 10 assists.

LeBron James #6 and Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers react against the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime of Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

While becoming an All-Star is no easy feat, Reaves’ rapid development suggests it could be within reach. Playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis has helped him refine his game, and his versatility makes him a valuable asset. If he keeps improving at this pace, it will not be long before he solidifies himself as one of the best young guards in the NBA.

What does Austin Reaves need to do to become a cornerstone for the Lakers?

Austin Reaves has consistently showcased his talent and ability to lead a team. However, with the arrival of Luka Doncic and the continued presence of LeBron James, many believe Reaves will be pushed into a secondary role. That assumption is not entirely accurate. Reaves just needs time. He has already proven he can play effectively alongside Doncic and LeBron.

Austin Reaves has already established himself as one of the Lakers’ best players. He has also earned the trust of head coach JJ Redick, who frequently turns to him in crucial moments. As his confidence continues to grow, so does his impact, solidifying his role as a key piece in the Lakers’ success.