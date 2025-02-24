NBA News: Warriors’ Jimmy Butler gets real about his current performance and role on the team

The Golden State Warriors have seen a significant boost since the arrival of their newest star, Jimmy Butler. His presence has not only elevated the team’s overall performance but also reinforced their NBA championship aspirations. Butler himself hasn’t been shy about acknowledging how seamlessly he has integrated into the squad.

Following the Warriors’ latest win over the Dallas Mavericks, Butler was candid about why his transition has been so smooth. “Honestly — in the most humble way possible — I’m a good fit everywhere,” Butler told The Athletic. “I am because I’m going to play basketball the right way. I’m going to play my game. A lot of people here shoot a ton of threes. You don’t see me out there shooting a ton of threes.

“I’m going to do what I do because what I do helps teams win. I’m gonna guard, gonna get some steals, get to the free-throw line, and I’m gonna hit the open guy 10 out of 10 times. And I think that’s why it works here. The only thing about my new situation is wanting to be wanted. I’m wanted here. I’m good with that. And this is where I want to be. Real s—.”

Since joining Golden State, Butler has been a force on both ends of the court, averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. His impact is evident, as the Warriors have posted a solid 5-1 record since his arrival.

Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a layup and a foul against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on February 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Butler on his role with the Warriors

Butler understands the team’s dynamic and fully embraces his role, knowing exactly what it will take for the Warriors to make a deep playoff run and potentially shock the league by winning the title this season.

“I see my role clearer than ever,” Butler said. “And that’s the thing. Here, everybody knows their role, and they know where the ball is supposed to go, at what time in the game, and that’s a huge difference-maker. Ain’t nobody fighting for shots. Ain’t nobody doing none of that.

“You get the ball where it needs to go. In the fourth quarter, you slow the ball down, take good shots, take care of the ball, and that’s what it takes to win in this league at a high level. They’ve done it a s— ton of times.

“This is what I’ve been trying to do in the past X amount of years, but now that we’re here, and we get to mix up playing fast and (slowing) the ball down to make sure that we can win, we can do that too.”

Butler’s surprise revelation after win vs. Mavericks

Following the Warriors’ victory over the Mavericks, in which Butler delivered a strong all-around performance with high energy on both ends of the floor, he made an unexpected admission—he still doesn’t have a place to live in the Bay Area.

“First [home] game as a Dub,” Butler, who scored 18 points against the Mavericks, said in a video posted to the NBA’s official X account. “It’s always good. Now I got to find somewhere to live. I got nowhere to live out here.”

Despite still settling into life in the Bay Area, Butler is already making a major impact on the court. He’s shooting 46.7% from the field while averaging 9.2 free-throw attempts per game, which would be a career-high over a full season. If his early success is any indication, the Warriors may have found the missing piece they needed to reignite their championship hopes.