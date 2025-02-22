Kyrie Irving admits he was frustrated with Mavericks teammate Max Christie for absurd reason

With the departure of Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks‘ leadership has firmly fallen into the hands of Kyrie Irving. The 32-year-old guard now holds the title of the team’s top star, striving to inspire his teammates through his actions both on and off the floor. However, he openly acknowledged a moment of tension with Max Christie for a peculiar reason.

“Max beat me today… I was pissed, I was pissed,” Irving admitted, referencing Christie’s early arrival at the American Airlines Center before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. “I was happy to see him, but at the same time… I gave him a side eye, ‘You did this on purpose to motivate me,’” he continued, as reported by journalist Joey Mistretta.

“I thought I left my house pretty early today, then he’s over here just sitting in his chair already, reading,” explained Kyrie, before adding that, beyond the playful banter, Christie’s approach was something to be respected. “That’s just a testament to being a true professional and having fun at your craft.”

Both players’ commitment to the team was evident later that night, as the Mavericks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 111-103. Irving was the star of the show, contributing 35 points, while Christie added 16 points. PJ Washington also played a key role, scoring 24 points in the victory.

Max Christie #00 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after making a three point basket against the Houston Rockets on February 08, 2025.

Jason Kidd joins in on the fun

After the game, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd also addressed the amusing situation. “Yeah, Kyrie must have gotten stuck in traffic,” he joked. “He shared that with me when he got to work today, that Christie beat him. I said, ‘Look, you must have driven the slow car or got caught in traffic.'”

Shifting to a more serious tone, Kidd acknowledged the importance of the kind of dedication displayed by both Irving and Christie. “It’s a great example of what time to come to work. Christie set the mark, so I can only imagine that Kyrie will spend the night next time to make sure he beats him.“

The coach also shared his thoughts on Max Christie’s early contributions to the Mavericks after his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. “Christie, we’re all learning who he is. That just shows, coming off the break, coming to work early, trying to get a rhythm, and he beat Kyrie,” Kidd said. “Kyrie is normally here by two, two-thirty before anybody else, so it’s kind of cool to see someone else join the party to come early to work.”

The Mavericks’ secret to success

The commitment demonstrated by Kyrie Irving and Max Christie is a key factor in explaining how the Dallas Mavericks have managed to stay competitive despite significant challenges this season. After trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and facing injuries to key players such as Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and, most notably, Anthony Davis—who played just one game with the Mavs—the team’s resilience has been crucial to their success.

In such a challenging context, the work ethic and motivation exhibited by the remaining members of the Mavericks’ roster have kept the team’s playoff hopes alive in the competitive Western Conference.