It was one of the blockbuster trades of the NBA offseason, but Dejounte Murray is looking forward to his new surroundings.

The Atlanta Hawks were one of the NBA teams this offseason to start looking to make a big splash this season. Dejounte Murray was coming off of his best season with the San Antonio Spurs after playing in 68 games and scoring 21 ppg and recording 9 assists per game.

Nonetheless Dejounte Murray was made surplus and was shipped to Atlanta for Danilo Gallinari and multiple future first-round picks. The Spurs went 34-48 and were largely disappointing and look to rebuild this season.

As for the Hawks they went 43-39, slightly better and both are long shot teams to win the NBA championship according to BetMGM. Here is what Dejounte Murray had to say about arriving to Atlanta and partnering with Trae Young.

Dejounte Murray on Trae Young

“We’re both hoopers. We’ve been texting each day, whether it’s about life, basketball, or taking care of our family and building that chemistry. He’s a hooper, and he’s really smart. He’s willing to do what it takes to win. (Young) is another All-Star and a guy who works hard. He wanted me as bad as I wanted to go over there to help…We’re both smart, and we love the game. When you add those things together, you figure out ways to win. The main goal is to win, and that’s what we both want.” – Dejounte Murray told HoopsHype.

According to the oddsmakers, the Hawks improve greatly with the signing of Murray, and could be an NBA playoff team come season’s end, but they will have a lot of competition in the East.