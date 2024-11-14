Trending topics:
NFL News: Chiefs at risk of losing a key player in Patrick Mahomes' offense

The Kansas City Chiefs have built an impressive roster around Patrick Mahomes, yet the AFC West team may soon lose a key piece of the quarterback's offensive lineup.

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Fernando Franco Puga

There is no doubt that the Kansas City Chiefs have built a dominant dynasty. Unfortunately, the AFC West club now faces a serious challenge, as they may lose a crucial player from Patrick Mahomes‘ offense.

Andy Reid is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in NFL history. He has built a highly competitive roster with top-tier quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the team’s centerpiece.

Obviously, Mahomes can’t carry the team alone. The Chiefs understand this, which is why they’ve consistently surrounded the former Texas Tech standout with some of the league’s best players.

Report: Chiefs may lose a key offensive player next offseason

The 2024 season has been perfect for the Chiefs. After ten weeks, the reigning Super Bowl champions remain unbeaten and seem on track to maintain their flawless record through the end of the campaign.

It’s true that their momentum is largely due to Mahomes’ presence on the field. Nevertheless, he isn’t the only key player on this dominant offense.

The Chiefs have assembled an outstanding offensive line to protect Mahomes, which has supported him throughout his career. However, they now face the prospect of losing a crucial piece of that line in the upcoming offseason.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are not expected to retain right guard Trey Smith next offseason. While Smith could re-sign as a free agent, the market may demand a price too high for the Chiefs to match.

Trey Smith

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Broncos vs Chiefs NOV 10 November 10, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith 65 after the Chiefs 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image

“The Chiefs would love to re-sign Smith but know that will be tough,” Fowler wrote. “In fact, there’s an expectation that Smith could become the highest-paid guard in the NFL. The top of the market currently sits at $21.5 million per year, and the Chiefs are at least bracing for life without him because of that price. Smith is a top-10 interior lineman in the league, and the Panthers giving Robert Hunt a $100 million free agency deal back in March had to get Smith’s attention.”

What could Trey Smith’s next contract look like?

Trey Smith was one of the biggest steals of the 2021 NFL Draft, selected with the 226th overall pick in the sixth round. He quickly became a key member of the Chiefs’ offensive line.

According to Spotrac, Smith’s next contract may be valued around $74 million for four years, averaging about $18 million per season.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

