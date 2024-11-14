The Kansas City Chiefs have built an impressive roster around Patrick Mahomes, yet the AFC West team may soon lose a key piece of the quarterback's offensive lineup.

Report: Chiefs may lose a key offensive player next offseason

The 2024 season has been perfect for the Chiefs. After ten weeks, the reigning Super Bowl champions remain unbeaten and seem on track to maintain their flawless record through the end of the campaign.

It’s true that their momentum is largely due to Mahomes’ presence on the field. Nevertheless, he isn’t the only key player on this dominant offense.

The Chiefs have assembled an outstanding offensive line to protect Mahomes, which has supported him throughout his career. However, they now face the prospect of losing a crucial piece of that line in the upcoming offseason.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are not expected to retain right guard Trey Smith next offseason. While Smith could re-sign as a free agent, the market may demand a price too high for the Chiefs to match.

“The Chiefs would love to re-sign Smith but know that will be tough,” Fowler wrote. “In fact, there’s an expectation that Smith could become the highest-paid guard in the NFL. The top of the market currently sits at $21.5 million per year, and the Chiefs are at least bracing for life without him because of that price. Smith is a top-10 interior lineman in the league, and the Panthers giving Robert Hunt a $100 million free agency deal back in March had to get Smith’s attention.”

What could Trey Smith’s next contract look like?

Trey Smith was one of the biggest steals of the 2021 NFL Draft, selected with the 226th overall pick in the sixth round. He quickly became a key member of the Chiefs’ offensive line.

According to Spotrac, Smith’s next contract may be valued around $74 million for four years, averaging about $18 million per season.

