Spurs' Victor Wembanyama reflects on 50-point game and issues bold warning to NBA rivals

The San Antonio Spurs triumphed over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, fueled by a spectacular 50-point performance from Victor Wembanyama. Following the game, the French star shared his thoughts on the achievement and sent a bold message to the rest of the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama is showcasing his full potential. In just his second NBA season, he has already solidified his role as the undisputed leader of the San Antonio Spurs. Week after week, the center reaffirms his status as one of the league’s brightest stars for the next decade. On Wednesday, he scored a career-high 50 points in a 139-130 victory over the Washington Wizards, then shared a bold message about his ambitions for the future.

“It’s definitely a big milestone, you know… it’s certainly something that I’m proud of, of course, right now,” Wembanyama acknowledged in his postgame interview at the AT&T Center. His 50-point performance not only marked a personal achievement but also underlined his ability to dominate the game from all areas of the floor.

However, the young phenom isn’t content with just individual accolades. “Eventually, I want the rest of our performances, the rest of our games, to overshadow this one,” Wembanyama said, expressing his drive for continued growth. “I want to make it so that in the future, it’s just another one, you know.” His words reflect a mindset focused on team success and setting even higher standards for himself and the Spurs.

Wembanyama’s growing dominance

The 50-point game against the Wizards wasn’t a one-off for Victor Wembanyama. In fact, it’s just the latest in a series of dominant performances. In his last three games, the French star led the San Antonio Spurs in scoring, with 24 points against the Utah Jazz and 34 against the Sacramento Kings.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs slaps hands with Chris Paul #3 during action against the Orlando Magic in the first half of a preseason game at Frost Bank Center on October 9, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Wembanyama joins elite club

Wemby, at just 20 years old, is now part of an exclusive group of NBA players who have reached the 50-point mark. “It’s kind of a private club, I don’t know how many players are in it,” he joked after the game. Among the legends who have hit that milestone are Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Allen Iverson, as well as current stars like James Harden, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant.

Wembanyama’s impressive record

Victor became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a game, at 20 years and 314 days. He now joins an elite group that includes Brandon Jennings (20 years, 52 days), LeBron James (20 years, 80 days), and Devin Booker (20 years, 145 days).

Wembanyama also became the first player in 30 years to score 50 points for the San Antonio Spurs in regulation time during an NBA game, with the last such performance coming from franchise legend David Robinson in 1994.

The Spurs’ reaction

Wembanyama’s teammates were quick to praise his dominant display. “The big fella, man, when he comes out with that mindset, it’s a hard opportunity to deal with,” said Julian Champagnie. “Big praise to him, big shoutout to him. He’s working on his game. I don’t know what it was that he took personal, but he took something personal, went out there and hooped.”

Interim head coach Mitch Johnson also acknowledged Wembanyama’s impact, particularly his shooting and the gravity he commands on the court. “If you looked at them, they were good, rhythm shots,” Johnson said. “The gravity that he occupies, or pulls, is unique. So, when he makes shots away from the basket, it’s just going to pull that gravity, for sure.”