Alex Forsyth, center for the Denver Broncos, was partly responsible for the field goal blocked by the Kansas City Chiefs, and Bo Nix has now addressed his teammates' mistake.

Alex Forsyth, center for the Denver Broncos, was responsible for allowing the Kansas City Chiefs to block their potentially game-winning field goal. Now, Bo Nix has spoken out about this unfortunate error made by his teammate.

In Week 10, the Broncos were close to achieving one of the biggest upsets of the 2024 NFL season. Denver faced Kansas City in a tense AFC West rivalry, coming within a field goal of breaking the Chiefs’ unbeaten record.

After reviewing the play, Alex Forsyth, the team’s center, was identified as a primary cause of the breakdown that allowed the block. Now, quarterback Bo Nix has delivered a strong message to his teammate regarding this partial misstep.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bo Nix addresses Broncos’ center after failed field goal against Chiefs

The Denver Broncos are having a better season than many anticipated. Following two challenging years with Russell Wilson at quarterback, Bo Nix’s arrival has sparked a turnaround.

Advertisement

see also Broncos News: Sean Payton makes something clear to Andy Reid, Chiefs after FG block

The former Oregon standout’s rookie season started slowly, but he has shown significant improvement recently. The Broncos are now pushing for a playoff spot largely thanks to his performance.

Advertisement

In Week 10, Bo Nix came within reach of his most significant win yet. Facing the Chiefs on the road, Kansas City may have underestimated the Broncos due to their recent struggles.

Advertisement

In the final drive, with the score at 16-14 in Kansas City’s favor, Nix led Denver into field-goal range. Unfortunately, Will Lutz’s kick was blocked by linebacker Leo Chenal.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 17: Alex Forsyth #54 of the Denver Broncos in action against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gus Stark/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Chenal’s play was the game-winning highlight, Forsyth’s error stood out on the replays. The center allowed a gap, facilitating Chenal’s breakthrough—a situation Bo Nix has since addressed.

“I think it’s very unfortunate, very unfair that ultimately a play comes down to one moment,” Nix told reporters. “People can say that it falls under one person. Nobody prepares like Alex Forsyth prepares. Nobody goes through the moments throughout the week and gets every set, and every look that he possibly can [to] go out there and put his team in the best possible spot. Unfortunately it’s the game we play, and all of our mistakes are on national TV and everyone sees them.”

Advertisement

Can the Broncos still reach the 2024 playoffs?

Yes, the Broncos remain in playoff contention. Currently, they hold third place in the AFC West and sit seventh in the conference standings, keeping them within the playoff picture.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs' Super Bowl champ takes shot at Bo Nix, Sean Payton's Broncos after dramatic win

Denver’s main competition for a Wild Card spot comes from the Colts and Bengals, so maintaining a winning record is crucial to their postseason hopes.

Advertisement