Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets will go for a place in the next Playoffs when they face each other this Wednesday, April 13 at the State Farm Arena. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Play-in game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Throughout the season, the Atlanta Hawks have gone from low to high: they started quite badly, with a balance of wins/losses that even left them out of the Play-in in the East, and then began to improve their number until they could reach 9th place. While they don't look like the same team that made it to the conference finals last season, they're still a tough team.

The path of the Charlotte Hornets was the opposite: they started very well even being among the teams directly classified for the Playoffs, and then began to deteriorate until they almost left the Play-in zone. About the end of the regular season they had an improvement so it could be said that they come into this game in good shape.

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Live stream: FuboTV

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets: Storylines

In total, these two rivals played 4 games in the regular season, and the series between them was tied at two games each. The last time they met was almost a month ago, on March 16, and on that occasion it was a 116-106 victory for the Hornets.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets in the U.S.

This Play-in game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets to be played this Wednesday, April 13, at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Atlanta Hawks are the favorites to take the victory with 1.53 odds, while 2.55 odds will be for the Charlotte Hornets victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all NBA games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Atlanta Hawks 1.53 Charlotte Hornets 2.55

*Odds via BetMGM