LeBron James sends a subtle message to NBA critics about his future after Lakers' win vs. Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made it clear after the win over the Memphis Grizzlies what his plans are for his NBA future.

Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James has once again proven that age is just a number. Despite being 38, James continues to defy expectations and remains one of the NBA‘s top players. His recent triple-double against the Memphis Grizzlies made him the oldest player in league history to achieve this feat.

As LeBron’s career progresses, questions about his retirement naturally arise. Recently, Charles Barkley suggested that James should consider stepping away from the game before his performance begins to decline.

In response, LeBron James has addressed the speculation, making it clear that while he has a plan for his NBA future, he isn’t ready to retire just yet. He also dismissed the idea of playing “until the wheels fall off.”

“I don’t know,” James said to reporters, via Dave McMenamin, “I’m not going to play that much longer, to be completely honest. I don’t know how many years that is, whether it’s one year or two years… I’m not playing until the wheels fall off. I’m not going to be the guy that’s disrespecting the game because I just want to be out on the floor.”

LeBron James’ ultimate goal in the NBA

LeBron has openly expressed that his primary goal is to play alongside his son, Bronny James, in the NBA. Achieving this dream appears to be a key factor in his decision about retirement.

However, as long as he enjoys the game and performs at an elite level, LeBron seems poised to continue playing. His passion for basketball and ability to defy Father Time suggest he isn’t quite finished yet.

A legacy in the making

While LeBron James’ future timeline remains uncertain, one thing is clear: as long as he’s on the court, he will continue to push boundaries and solidify his legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

