NBA News: Gregg Popovich's health scare sparks deep concern among Spurs players

The San Antonio Spurs have confirmed that head coach Gregg Popovich is dealing with a significant health issue and is currently in recovery.

After several days of speculation, the San Antonio Spurs confirmed on Wednesday that head coach Gregg Popovich is recovering from a mild stroke. Mitch Johnson, an assistant coach since 2019, will take over as interim head coach during Popovich’s absence.

The Spurs stated that the 75-year-old coach is currently in a rehabilitation program and is expected to make a full recovery. This announcement comes as a relief to the basketball world, which has closely followed updates on Popovich’s health.

According to ESPN journalist Shams Charania, the news of Popovich’s health deeply impacted the team. Many Spurs players were reportedly “traumatized” by the incident, which occurred a few weeks ago.

Despite his health challenges, Popovich has sent in recent days a reassuring message to the team and coaching staff: “Don’t worry about me. Focus on the task at hand here in San Antonio, and that’s to win and try to compete. When I’m back, I’ll be back.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – OCTOBER 30: Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talks with his team during a timeout during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on October 30, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Thunder defeated the Spurs 105-93. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Players react to Popovich’s health incident

Charania described the emotional toll Gregg Popovich’s health scare had on the players. “Obviously, a very serious health situation that he had about a couple of weeks ago,” Charania noted. “Something that left a lot of the players traumatic. Based on everything that’s happened to Popovich and seeing that in real-time, it was a traumatic moment for them.”

Popovich’s legacy and future with the Spurs

Popovich, who also serves as the Spurs’ president of basketball operations, is in his 19th season as head coach. Under his leadership, the team has won five NBA championships, with the most recent title in the 2013-14 season.

In 2023, Popovich signed a five-year, $80 million contract, putting retirement rumors to rest. However, his recent health scare has reignited questions about his long-term future in the NBA.

As the Spurs navigate this challenging period under Mitch Johnson’s interim leadership, fans and the NBA community continue to send their support to Popovich for a speedy recovery.