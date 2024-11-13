WNBA News: Sky head coach Tyler Marsh opens up on his biggest offseason focus

Tyler Marsh, the new Sky coach, quickly outlined his offseason goals during his presentation with the team. Here’s what he is looking forward to working on for next year.

Tyler Marsh, the newly appointed head coach of the Chicago Sky, wasted no time in outlining his priorities for the offseason, which include working closely with Angel Reese and the rest of the team in one key aspect: shooting.

“Lots of it. I told Rachel (Banham) and Michaela (Onyenwere) in our first conversations, ‘when we have it, I want you to feel the confidence of letting it ride.’ And that goes for everyone. Because we’re going to get you shooting some threes, too,” he said looking at Elizabeth Williams, prompting the laughs of the press.

The response wasn’t surprising as the Sky struggled with shooting throughout last season. The team made the fewest three-pointers in the WNBA. They only made 4.8 three-pointers per game, while the next worst team (the Connecticut Sun) made 5.9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued, “We got some pieces that we’re going to add, and continue to build around the core that we already intact, moving forward. And so, I’m looking forward to that.” So, it seems like the plan it’s clear for the new coach who is, precisely, known for helping players improve their shooting skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three-point shooting has been a key element of the Aces’ success under Marsh’s tenure on their coaching staff. In the 2024 regular season, Las Vegas posted a 35.5% three-point shooting accuracy, ranking fourth in the league.

Advertisement

see also Stephanie White makes something clear about Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston for Fever's next season

Angel Reese’s shooting stats can improve

While Angel Reese is best known for being a great rebounder, her rookie season was marked by shooting struggles. She only made 39.9% of her shots and a mere 18.8% of her three-pointers. In fact, there were six games where she shot below 25% from the field.

see also Sky star Angel Reese celebrates Coco Gauff’s WTA Finals triumph with warm message

However, the forward, who has already recovered from a season-ending wrist fracture, is already working on her catch-and-shoot three-pointer, as seen in a recent social media post. If she can improve this skill, she could become an even more formidable player.

Advertisement