WNBA news: Sky coach Tyler Marsh outlines plans to ‘expand’ game of Reese and Cardoso

New Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh has explained how he plans to help Angel Reese and Kamilla Cordoso "expand their game" for next season.

Tyler Marsh, the newly appointed head coach of the Chicago Sky, spoke about his expectations for two of his most important players: forward Angel Reese and center Kamilla Cardoso. The duo is expected to carry the franchise in the upcoming years, and Marsh has clear plans for the both of them.

“They’re young stars who have so much ahead of them, and being able to help them try to reach their potential is something that certainly appealed to me. And then also being able to put pieces around them that kind of highlight their strengths and what they do well, and building kind of that culture moving forward is definitely exciting,” he told Fox News.

When asked specifically for Reese and how he will help her expand her game, he said: “Angel has already showed some areas where she’s super efficient in,” but he’s looking to “expand on those” and help her be “multidimensional,” so she can help the team scoring, facilitating or defending.

“And the same with Kamilla,” he added. “We want both of them to be integral parts of who we are and what we do, and we don’t want them to just be one dimensional as far as their game goes. We want them to expand their games as much as possible, and open up the floor and create space for everyone else as well.”

Tyler Marsh of the Las Vegas Aces warms up with players before a game against the Seattle Storm (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What to expect from the Marsh Era at the Chicago Sky

Marsh already talked about his biggest focus for the offseason. However, he also expanded on what he wants from his new team, both defensively and offensively. “We’ve got to protect the paint first. So we have the mobility and the size to do that,” he said.

“We want to attack the ball and create turnovers so we can create extra possessions on offense. We want to control the boards, and we have to be in tune until we know the personnel, team tendencies, and individual tendencies,” he added.

Kamilla Cardoso #10 of the Chicago Sky looks on during the game against the Seattle Storm (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, offensively “is a bit of the reverse. We wanna protect the ball, first and foremost. We don’t want to beat ourselves. If we turn it over, we want to be selfless turnovers, not selfish turnovers,” he explained. “We want to attack the paint and be creative doing so. We want to create for each other and we want to keep playing. We want to be a team that can play through flow.”

With his strong work ethic, basketball knowledge, and ability to connect with players, Marsh is well-positioned to lead the Sky to success. His focus on player development and team culture will be key to the franchise’s future.